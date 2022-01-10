The presentation of the Samsung Galaxy S22 would already have a definite date

Like everything that has to do with Samsung, the leaks of the Galaxy S22 They have been a constant in recent times. Since the smartphone was first seen in November 2021, until the latest Ultra specification leak, South Koreans have been unable to keep any of their future releases a secret. And now it seems that the submission date has been defined for its new top-of-the-range mobile line.

According to the South Korean Digital Daily, a Samsung representative would have confirmed – unofficially – the date of presentation of the new Galaxy S22. It would be through an Unpacked event that would take place next February 8. As there is still no confirmation of this information by the company, we must take it with a grain of salt; anyway, it is not very far from what has been rumored for several weeks.

According to the source of the aforementioned media, the press will receive the invitations to the event in the last days of the current month of January. It is expected that during the presentation three variants of the Samsung Galaxy S22 will see the light: the “standard” version and the Plus and Ultra models, as already happened with its predecessor.

Another notable piece of information that emerges from the same report indicates that the reservations of the new smartphones would begin on February 9; that is, one day after its launch. Meanwhile, on February 24, deliveries to buyers would begin, although it is also necessary to see if the information corresponds only to South Korea, or if it also covers other markets.

If the Unpacked event does take place on the aforementioned date, we can corroborate how successful the leaks of the Samsung Galaxy S22 that we have seen so far have been. In addition, the presentation of the new mobiles will answer the question about which processors they will use.

According to the Digital Daily insider, Samsung will present a mixed hardware scheme according to the market. In some countries the Galaxy S22 would use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, while in others they would adopt the expected Exynos 2200 of their own production. In the latter case, it will be interesting to see how many promises the GPU based on AMD’s RDNA 2 technology keeps; the expectation is placed especially on the supposed support for ray tracing and VRS.

As for the other leaked specifications, last week we told you in detail specifically those of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The largest model of the family would arrive with:

6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD + display; 8 or 16 GB RAM; 128, 256 or 512 GB internal storage; 5,000 mAh battery; Rear cameras with 108 MP (wide angle), 12 MP (ultra wide) sensors wide angle), and two telephoto lenses of 10 MP each (one with aperture f / 2.4 and the other f / 4.9). 40 MP front camera.

If the presentation date of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 line is correct, we still have almost a month ahead to continue knowing details of the devices.

