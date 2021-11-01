The ‘ranking’ of David Fincher’s 11 films according to critics and moviegoers

It is curious to note that, although the British filmmaker Ridley Scott (Hannibal) provided us with the mythical gothic film Alien (1979) and with the decent sequel to the Canadian James Cameron (Titanic), entitled Aliens (1986), it was American David Fincher the one that gave us the most dynamic installment and with the best visual planning, Alien 3, his debut in fiction films, which was a bit weak in its script. Because I had already tried in the documentary feature film with the musical Rick Springfield: The Beat of the Live Drum (1985). But let’s take a look at how critics and moviegoers view his eleven non-documentary feature films.

Critics’ opinion of David Fincher’s films

This is the ranking of David Fincher’s films according to the information consulted in the area of Rotten tomatoes for the former:

The social network (2010): average grade of 9 out of 10 on 329 reviews.Lost (2014): mean of 8 on 365 reviews.Seven (1995): mean of 7.9 in 82 reviews.Zodiac (2007): mean of 7.6 on 260 reviews.Millennium: Men Who Didn’t Love Women (2011): mean of 7.6 on 256 reviews.Mank (2020): mean of 7.6 on 339 reviews.Fight club (1999): mean of 7.4 in 180 reviews.The Game (1997): mean of 7.4 in 63 reviews.The curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008): mean of 7.1 on 258 reviews.Panic room (2002): mean of 6.9 in 187 reviews.Alien 3 (1992): average grade of 5.4 in 60 reviews.

The opinion of Rotten Tomatoes moviegoers

Anonymous users who vote on Rotten tomatoes they leave us this result:

Fight club: average grade of 4.5 out of 5 with more than 250,000 votes.Seven: half of 4.4 with more than 250,000 votes.Lost: half of 4.1 with more than 100,000 votes.Millennium: Men Who Didn’t Love Women: half of 4.1 with more than 100,000 votes.The social network: half of 4.1 with more than 100,000 votes.The Game: half of 4 with more than 100,000 votes.The curious Case of Benjamin Button: half of 3.9 with more than 250,000 votes.Zodiac: half of 3.8 with more than 250,000 votes.Panic room: half of 3.5 with more than 100,000 votes.Mank: half of 3.2 with more than 1,000 votes.Alien 3: half of 3.2 with more than 250,000 votes.

The opinion of IMDb moviegoers

On the other hand, here are the numbers that he gives us IMDb on what the public thinks:

Fight club: average grade of 8.8 out of 10 with 1,953,526 votes.Seven: half of 8.6 with 1,526,338 votes.Lost: half of 8.1 with 914,860 votes.Millennium: Men Who Didn’t Love Women: half of 7.8 with 442,453 votes.The curious Case of Benjamin Button: half of 7.8 with 616,970 votes.Zodiac: half of 7.7 with 501,041 votes.The social network: half of 7.7 with 658,151 votes.The Game: half of 7.7 with 371,519 votes.Mank: half of 3.2 with 67,146 votes.Panic room: half of 6.8 with 270,093 votes.Alien 3: half of 6.5 with 288,588 votes.

The opinion of Filmaffinity moviegoers

And finally, this is the information you provide us Filmaffinity:

Seven: average grade of 8.3 out of 10 with 171,716 votes.Fight club: half of 8.1 with 184,051 votes.Lost: half of 7.3 with 63,734 votes.The curious Case of Benjamin Button: half of 7.2 with 121,443 votes.The Game: half of 7.2 with 77,011 votes.Millennium: Men Who Didn’t Love Women: half of 7 with 35,682 votes.The social network: half of 6.8 with 94,142 votes.Zodiac: half of 6.8 with 66,498 votes.Mank: half of 6.5 with 10,195 votes.Panic room: half of 6.1 with 37,896 votes.Alien 3: half of 5.9 with 54,828 votes.

Conclusions on the best and worst of David Fincher

Both Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb voters say David Fincher’s best movie it is Fight club, while critics favor The social network —So much to the liking of his compatriot Quentin Tarantino, who has made the same number of non-documentary feature films — and Filmaffinity moviegoers, for Seven. However, in what there is an indisputable unanimity it is in the choice of the worst film that Fincher has directed in his thirty-six-year career, since he took care of his first video clip: his fictional debut, Alien 3, on all occasions followed by The Panic Room.