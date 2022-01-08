The reason Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man suit made Tom Holland “jealous”

Spoiler Alert– If you did not see Spider-Man: No way home, it is recommended not to read further as important information about the movie is shared.

Inside Spider-Man: No way home not only three versions of Peter Parker converged. The integration of Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield With Tom holland, the protagonist of this film, also required to give continuity to his stories so that they fit in an appropriate way. These variants of Spider-Man not only appeared more adult, with particular stories in development; They are also very similar to the versions previously presented in the other franchises.

Tobey Maguire played the character of Peter Parker for three films. Spider-Man 1, Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3 served to offer a more current version of the character, with the direction of Sam Raimi. For his part, Andrew Garfield acted in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise of Electro, under the direction of Marc Webb. In general terms, the first films had a better critique than the last two; especially, the second of Sam Raimi is considered one of the best adaptations within the superhero cinema and, in particular, of those Marvel productions.

In each production, Peter Parker managed to have a suit of his own. This is not a minor detail because within the comics there are any number of variables and details in this regard. Many readers and followers are likely to prefer a Spider-Man over all because of that factor, the superhero costume. The funny thing, during the filming of Spider-Man: No way home, was that Tom Holland was drawn to Andrew Garfield’s suit, a handful of years old.

Tom Holland’s reaction to seeing Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man suit

During an interview for Variety, Andrew Garfield, who got bored facing interviews asking him whether or not he would be in the movie, offered details regarding the interaction between Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland and himself. In it, the actor commented:

“The first time we were all wearing the suits it was hilarious. It was like seeing three normal guys who were just actors hanging out. But also, You become a fan and you say, ‘Oh my God, we. We’re all wearing the suits together and we’re doing the pointing! ‘.

In addition to this, he delved into a constant joke among followers: how does Spider-Man go to the bathroom?

“There was talk about the difficulties with going to the bathroom and, yes, about going around the package. We talked about what worked for one and the other in those moments. Tom was jealous because I have little zippers on my suit. I can use them to remove the part from my hands very easily. To use his phone, Tom had to use his nose because he couldn’t do it with his hands. “

The improvised line that thrilled many

Andrew Garfield commented that, beyond the jokes and some jokes, the meeting between the three also worked to reflect on the character of Spier-Man. In the interview he commented:

“We also had deeper conversations and talked about our experiences with the character. And about having Amy Pascal there, who has seen nine movies, including ‘Spider-Verse’. It was an eye-opening experience for her to realize how much life and time she had given this character. That was beautiful and deep. There is a line that I improvised during the movie. Looking at Tobey and Tom, I said, ‘I love you’“.

On the other hand, the actor did not rule out the possibility of starring in his third movie about Spider-Man. On the contrary, he said he would be willing to take responsibility if something attractive comes up.

