the same old twisted tragedies

The well-constructed tension in the chapter “Pale” (11×02) of American Horror Story (Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, since 2011), as well as the rarefied atmosphere, remains in “Thirst” (10×03), and improves the staging of Loni Peristere (Banshee) about the vampire craving, whose art-related motivation doesn’t stop it from being even more twisted than usual. Above all, when mixing it with parent-child relationships with a child character.

But sickness goes beyond now of what they have shown us in previous chapters of this season, even outside the behaviors that originate the lust for blood. The insistent reddish lighting at certain points and settings is also a welcome detail.

Secondly, the best lines in this episode de Double Feature (2021) The nasty Ursula Khan has them by Leslie Grossman, who has been Meadow Wilton and Patricia Krenwinkel in Cult (2017), Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt in Apocalypse (2018) and Margaret Booth in 1984 (2019). Followed closely, yes, by Frances Conroy’s Belle Noir, who has already played seven different fictional beings in American Horror Story, with Coven’s Myrtle Snow (2013-2014) and Apocalypse in all its glory.

Bad slime from ‘American Horror Story’

FX

The cruel satire of creativity and artistic ambitions and the bad slobber about its performance on television and among new writers is something close to pure gold, and the explanations that Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk offer us in “Blood Buffet” (10×04) on how they take advantage of them for their narrative purposes, quite satisfactory. And in this chapter we remember why the aforementioned Frances Conroy deserves our admiration as an actress against the counterpoint of the evolution of her Double Feature character.

He gets it at the orders of filmmaker Axelle Carolyn, who began his film career in the same acting position. But the Belgian, unlike the well-known American, has not achieved very decent roles. It is enough to know about his two trifles in Doomsday: Judgment Day or his Centurion Aeron (Neil Marshall, 2008, 2010). However, as a director, she has also been able to work in the series The Curse of Bly Manor (Mike Flanagan, 2020), for which she has prepared the chapter “The Romance of Certain Old Clothes” (1×08), or in individual segments of Creepshow (Greg Nicotero, since 2019).

A terrible manipulation

FX

There are comments on “Blood Buffet” capable of starting a pleasant laugh and, in it, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk return to their interest in figures that break down the boundaries of genres, as in the Hotel season (2015-2016) or in the series Pose (2018-2021), and at night Halloween, so often noted in American Horror Story and its spin-off. “Gaslight” (10×05)However, it is not very festive except with a stylized and sinister seriousness, work of the usual John J. Gray (9-1-1).

The strange sensation returns due to the breadth of the great wide shots, and the fast and musicalized assemblages with violin of the family routine that had been included in “Cape Fear” (10×01) and “Pale”, but more dramatic and bleak. And they add a situation that reminds us in a way that of The Devil’s Seed (Roman Polanski, 1968) and that leads to one of those sequences of eloquent showdown which the scriptwriters are not afraid of and for which they do not delay in the least.

Also, to a scene of terrible manipulation that, like other later challenges, ends in decisive moments for certain characters. Always with the bleak coherence what we could expect from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, and some painful confession perhaps unexpected that delves into it. Do not miss the usual morbid tragedies in American Horror Story.