The second season of ‘Euphoria’ returns in its best form

With the second season of Euphoria in hand, by Sam Levinson for HBO Max, we remember the phenomenon that was distinguished by the impact. It was an awkward, tenacious, and radiant journey through the lives of Gen Z teens. But it was also a search for the meaning of youth in a cynical, violent and hypercommunicated. The result was a visually stunning series, with heartbreaking rawness and an inspired script. From the sexuality of contemporary youth to their search for a place in the world. Euphoria crossed all the spaces and places to hold on something more painful than the mere idea of ​​the transit between two points of maturity.

The second season of Euphoria tries to repeat the phenomenon, but to no avail. This is not a loss of quality of the premise or that its story has lost its validity. Perhaps it is something simpler: The phenomenon. Euphoria has a long impact on recent pop culture that works against her: her frontal style, with a cinematographic staging and her interest in novel subjects surprised. And at the same time he generated a whole new type of series in his image and likeness.

From the new version The Gossip Girl to Kamikaze, also on HBO Max. Euphoria seems to be everywhere with her defiant and giddy air. Even the premieres of their two special chapters they were relevant audience and critical successes. Both showed the protagonists Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Sheaffer) beyond the complicated map of their pain. Also of the elemental and painful journey of his relationships with those around him and his own problems.

To Rue, who the series showed in the season one finale about to fall back into her addictions, the chapter humanized her. Stripped of her favorite masks, tired and overwhelmed, she went one step further for the character and her actress. At the other end, Hunter Sheaffer’s Jules wondered existential questions of deep interest and He arrives at the second season of Euphoria with tough decisions in tow. And it is at this point that both characters are about to meet. Collision, dialogue and perhaps understand what unites them and what separates them.

The Fake Glow and the Pains in Euphoria Season 2

The second season of Euphoria is deeply interested in the morality of its characters. After analyzing their sexuality, gender identity and ethical decisions, the new chapters take another look. This is a risky decision, which could seem lecturer or tedious. But the premise thrives on the fact that these overwhelmed, distraught and injured teens are growing. The years have not passed in vain. And the very young cast reflects that maturity with an energy that surprises with its brilliance.

With the two special chapters as a reference, the second season of Euphoria begins its journey with the consequences of both points of view. Rue is in the darkest moment of her young life, battered and shaken with fear. Also, because of the lack of love, the abandonment and the ghosts of the addiction that does not completely overcome. On the other hand, Jules, who abandoned Rue and struggles with her gender identity, finds herself in a neutral middle ground that overwhelms her. But Euphoria is more than the central romance between its protagonists. and that coral tone is the most interesting of his new stories.

All as your life seems more and more confusing and harsh

Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Maddy (Alexa Demie), Lexi (Maude Apatow) and Kat (Barbie Ferreira) return to the second season of Euphoria. For the benefit of the program, these anguished, pain-filled teens have matured enough to be less savage, but more wounded. Cassie, single after an abortion and a stormy relationship, seeks to find a meaning to loneliness. But beyond his search for a place in the world (and the series places special emphasis on the subject), he wants to find comfort in suffering. For her part, Maddy will try once and for all to understand what she is looking for in love. What you need and where you are. All as your life seems more and more confusing and harsh.

Euphoria and her visual world

For the second season of Euphoria, Sam Levinson returns to give the series its dreamlike, cinematic and compact tone. From the blue and light-blurred tones of the first season, it moves to a display of brilliance that mimics the false hopes of its characters. From the first scenes narrated by Rue (Zendaya’s voice is itself a common thread), to the story that is shown. Lights and shadows come and go in this visual experiment that has always had a gigantic ambition for the invisible story.

Sign up in HBO Max and you will have access to the best series and exclusive movies like The Wire, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones. It includes the entire Warner catalog, the Cartoon Network classics and the big releases like The Matrix and Dune.

He has it again, but the big questions of the second season of Euphoria this time are not completely resolved with complicated and elaborate scenes. The script has matured as its characters, its premise has grown and oddly enough the journey is brilliant. A substantial look at a season that makes it very clear that there is much to tell of this group of characters overwhelmed by their existence.

Also in Kirkwood student media