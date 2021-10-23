The silence of the ‘streaming wars’

In the midst of the maelstrom of the success of The Squid Game Netflix presented results this week announcing that it had managed to add 4 million more subscribers worldwide, reaching the figure of 213 million global.

The red streaming giant thus signs a new record for them, but in the presentation to investors, it also announced that in pursuit of greater transparency, it would put aside its controversial audience measurement method.

Until now, Netflix rarely offered data on its most viewed productions, but when it did, it extracted the data from a metric that counted every subscriber who had seen as a viewer. at least 2 minutes of a show. Now, it will give the data of its most viewed productions based on the accumulated hours seen in the first 28 days after its premiere.

Playing with the 2 minutes to add up a full viewing was certainly misleading, although in a way it was not so far from how audiences are usually measured on conventional TV, also fraught with controversy. Thanks to this metric, we knew that for example The Bridgertons had been seen by 86 million people around the world (I said, at least two minutes) and, their new success, The Squid Game, reached up to 132, snatching the Victorian-erotic series by Shonda Rhimes from Netflix’s historic first place.

Netflix’s proprietary metrics

However, publishing a report of the number of hours seen does not seem like a metric that gives any context about how many people have actually seen the series. A tendency to provide data without saying anything that is actually framed within the global streaming trends, where competition between platforms and also the lack of need to make these figures public – listed companies such as Netflix, Disney or Apple are only obliged to give financial reports– make there a curtain in which those statistics only seem to drop by drop.

But this Netflix decision has come from the hand of two different types of information that are related. The first, an alleged leak to Bloomberg in which other information about The Squid Game was given, supposedly more in line with reality. Specifically, of the 132 million who according to Netflix watched two minutes of the South Korean series, 87 million came to consume the entire season. That is to say, 66% of those who started it. They are not bad figures, the question is why they are not said.

We could have the answer in a language course that he had on his podcast Kevin Smith, the creator of the Netflix adaptation of Masters of the Universe. Smith explained that Netflix has an algorithmic system that not only tells you – logically – how much and how far to watch, but also has a predictive capacity that goes much further:

The algorithm tells them exactly how many people watched (a piece of content), how long they watched, what episodes they watched, they give you a percentage of how many people are likely to come back … It broke my head, but I can’t share it because it’s very proprietary […] I don’t mean shit because I’ll get in trouble, but it was fucking fascinating, all the information I could give you on a show. Nothing I’ve done before could have so much data that soon in the process, it was amazing Kevin Smith

The unbreakable silence of streaming

Although conventional television audiences or the cinema box office have never been the greatest example of data processing or transparency, on OTT platforms, Houdini’s dealing with the numbers seems to have gone further.

Beyond its subscriber figures among listed companies – and Apple, having Apple TV + as within its service division, barely gives them – no streaming platform is especially open when it comes to providing information.

POf course, no company allows any third party to verify their claims and they use their own parameters. In June, Disney claimed that the Loki season premiere was the most-watched first episode in Disney + history, but declined to go any further. In March, Amazon boasted that the sequel to The Prince of Zamunda was the most watched streaming movie on its opening weekend of the year, but did not explain how or why in actual numbers. Apple has also bungled Ted Lasso, HBO Max with direct streaming premieres of their movies… And so on until the end.

But what advantages does the streaming industry think it is getting with this secrecy?

As we have seen the streaming industry evolve, the main advantage or motivation for a streaming service to keep this data low The key is to “keep the competition and the media in suspense”Dietrich von Behren, business director at Reelgood, a streaming aggregator that tracks all the TV shows and movies available on platforms, explained to Observer.

“Why are companies going to always try to outperform their own series – not to mention competitors – when they can sell the hypothesis that everything is going well?”, He commented, giving as an example that within the platforms themselves no It is not good either to compare between series, just to highlight what is going well.

Keep control of the story

Then there is the aforementioned component of listed companies. Unlike Netflix, most of the major players in SVOD are also multi-faceted companies spanning the many other industries. This is another factor that contributes to a narrative that Wall Street buys.

For all streaming services that are not called Netflix, streaming is not the only game nor is it a really significant game yet, removing perhaps the case of Disney.

Being large companies that are dedicated to creating stories, platforms know very well that maintaining control over what is said about them is vital. Say The Squid Game is a success in terms of global audience it has caused some 40 million more people to have seen it in the last three weeks.

In any case, knowing the box office data in the cinema was not common until the end of the 70s and the data of the previous films are later estimates by the producers. Who knows, maybe in a while it will be common to know how many people have watched a Netflix series, and not just guess at a number of hours.