the six secrets that we did not know about the saga

Reactions to Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts continue to occur. The meeting, designed to commemorate the twenty years since the premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (Chris Columbus, 2001), brought together a large part of the original cast to review different aspects of the franchise. It is one of the most important movie sagas in cinema, with millions of followers scattered around the world, along with readers of JK Rowling’s work..

2022 began with the premiere of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts. Followers and onlookers approached the content of HBO Max to see how the characters they grew up with, in a fictional way, met again to commemorate having been part of that work. The first reactions included some specific memes or quotes taken from the documentary. The end, in one way or another, was the same: relive past emotions, find a unique story.

In that sense, Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts also allowed viewers to get closer to various secrets or to resolve some doubts in relation to the story adapted in the cinema. Part of those disclosures are as follows.

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts: the curiosities they revealed

Among the internal secrets, the anecdotes and revelations that were discussed during Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, are the following.

Emma Watson thought about leaving the project

It was during Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. By that time, Emma Watson was 17 years old and everything related to the franchise was overwhelming the actress, who was distraught by the repercussion that the films were having. During Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, the actress commented:

“I didn’t (leave the franchise) because the fans were all we needed at the time. But I felt quite lonely, I thought that the fame and all the media attention would never end”.

Daniel Radcliffe’s confession of love to Helena Bonham Carter

One of the most exciting moments in Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts was when Helena Bonham Carter and Daniel Radcliffe presented a letter that the actor delivered to the actress while he was 22 years old. In the letter, Daniel Radcliffe told him:

Dear Helena Bonham Carter. It has been a real pleasure working with you and being your coaster, since I always ended up holding your coffee. I love you and I wish I had been born 10 years earlier to have had a chance with you. I send you a lot of love and I thank you for being so special ”.

This came after the filming of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (David Yates, 2011).

The bond between Emma Watson and Tom Felton

During Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, Emma Watson recalled the following anecdote, as part of some school exercises they did during filming:

“We had to draw how we imagined God and Tom drew a girl with an upside-down cap on a skateboard. I don’t know how to put it, but I just fell in love with him. Every day he would come and look for his number on the list and if he was on the list, the day would become more exciting. “

For his part, Tom Felton commented, in relation to Emma Watson, who is three years old:

“I was very protective of her, I always had a weakness for her and I still have her to this day.”

Emma Watson came out ahead of possible speculation, clarifying: “Nothing romantic ever happened between us, we just loved each other”.

The candles in the Great Hall

A universe as wide and full of detail as that of Harry Potter perhaps could not have developed without the help of technology. However, one of the aspects that remained without major intervention from the computers was the floating candles in the Great Hall at Hogwarts. It was known that they were real from the following comment by Daniel Radcliffe:

“One of my favorite moments on set was when all the floating candles began to burn through the ropes that tied them to the ceiling and began to fall through the Great Hall.”

Alan Rickman’s Secret

Another of the Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts encounters was that of Gary Oldman, who played Sirius Black, and that of Daniel Radcliffe. During their conversation, both remembered Alan Rickman, the actor who gave life to Severus Snape and about whom it was not known what would happen to his character. But Alan Rickman was aware of what would happen.

Gary Oldman commented, “We learned about it with every book.” To this, Radcliffe added: “Rickman was the only one. Rickman did know, only he. From the beginning, she told Jo (JK Rowling) that she needed to know what would happen.”. The information was kept under lock and key even for Chris Columbus. Daniel Radcliffe recalled that Columbus asked Rickman: “Why do you do that?”, To which the actor replied: “I’ll tell you later.” Alan Rickman died on January 14, 2016, due to pancreatic cancer.

The kiss between Emma Watson and Rupert Grint

One of the highlights of the entire story has to do with the kiss that Hermione and Ron had during Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. David Yates, the director of the film, recalled during Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts that this was one of the most anticipated moments by the entire cast, not only by the fans of the franchise.

According to Emma Watson, there was a very familiar chemistry between her and Rupert Grint. That is why the moment of the kiss demanded questions they were not used to. In his words:

“Kissing Rupert was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. He felt like he was wrong in every way. We’re like brothers”.

Between the tension and the nerves, laughter arose. The actors, who were supposed to star in a dramatic moment, could not settle down. Emma Watson added to the above:

“It was supposed to be a dramatic kiss, but you and I lose focus. We couldn’t stop laughing and I was very afraid that it would never turn out well for us. because we couldn’t take it seriously ”.

In line with that humor, Rupert Grint commented that he was about to faint as she got closer, since it was Emma Watson who took the first step to generate that moment.

