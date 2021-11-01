The Spanish witch hunt that has nothing to envy Salem

Any Halloween celebration worth its salt must have a good witch-hunting story. We all know well what happened in the popular town of Salem, United States. Series, books and films of all kinds flood the cultural imagination, from the esoteric to the chilling, to tell us in a thousand ways the story of these women who were brutally murdered in a small town on the east coast of the country.

There is no doubt that the Americans have been able to take advantage of the heartbreaking events experienced in the locality, to such an extent that the cultural repercussions of this history are necessarily recovered globally at the end of each October.

However, if what we are looking for is a good horror story for this Halloween, we don’t have to go that far. Did you know that it was really on the European continent that the persecution of witches began? And not only did it begin in these lands, but it was also much more extensive and violent here. Although Spain was one of the places where this phenomenon occurred with less intensity, our country was also a prey to mass hysteria. Let’s talk about the Zugarramurdi processes: a witch hunt made in Spain.

Let’s start at the beginning: the beginnings of the witch hunt

Although persecution and witch-hunting are usually associated with dark lords covered in long religious garments and headdresses, historian Gustav Henningsen maintains that this was not an initiative of the Church, but rather was the answer to a popular belief that had its beginning before the Middle Ages itself.

In fact, the first trial for witchcraft was carried out by a civil court and took place around the Alps. It was there that for the first time what had hitherto been popular superstitions became a real threat with historical dimensions. In earlier times It was common to believe in magic and this type of practice, associated with incipient forms of medicine, was very widespread. However, with the arrival of the late Middle Ages, certain types of magic began to be considered dangerous and fear was associating them with a stereotype of a witch based on stories and fables of oral transmission.

At first, the Church considered popular witchcraft a superstition, but at the beginning of the 15th century his position changed and the courts of the Inquisition began to get involved in cases related to witchcraft.

But what was the reason for this change of mind?

Much of the blame was borne by two German Dominican monks, Heinrich Kramer and Jacob Sprenger, who became so obsessed with the matter that they did not stop until they won the support of Pope Innocent VIII for their treatise Malleus Maleficarum. Translated as Hammer of the heretics and written entirely in feminine, the book gave an account of their years as judges in cases related to witchcraft and was intended to facilitate the identification and prosecution of possible witches. The success of the work after its publication caused the female stereotype of the witch to spread rapidly throughout the continent.

The category of witch was built, as evidenced by the treaty itself, associated with the female sex, since from the laws of Roman law it was considered that women had a moral weakness that made them more prone to succumb to the lies of the devil.

Rumors of witchcraft reach Spain

Within this framework, the Zugarramurdi trials have their origin in 1609, after the judicial harassment suffered by numerous women considered witches in the territories near the town. In this years, judge Pierre de Lancre, of the Bordeaux parliament, began an intense activity against superstition in the area, which often led to exaggerated interpretations. The magistrate even said that in a ritual in Hendaye they had met twelve thousand devil-worshiping witches and warlocks. All this commotion caused a significant tension among the neighbors, who, as it was later shown, never knew how to explain what happened very well.

Faced with a climate of intense harassment and social excitement, a repentant young witch, María de Ximildegi, returned from France to her native Zugarramurdi. With her the persecution was unleashed. His arrival created a huge stir in the town and led to a string of witchcraft accusations. The incident it would end with several bonfires burning before the watchful eye of the court of the Riojan Holy Office, in charge of recovering the purity of faith.

Joshua Newton / Unsplash

Arrests, bonfire and desolation

The first detainees were the married couple of Miguel de Goyburu and Graciana de Barrenechea, accused of “reigning in the coven” along with their two daughters and their respective husbands. From there, the investigation came to blame more than three hundred people. Finally, the court sentenced 53 of them, 29 convicted of witchcraft.

All the damned ended up burned at the stake. Official records show that women were charged with a high number of murders, many of them as children. Graciana de Berrenechea, for example, was charged with more than twenty homicides.

It is probable that many of the phenomena collected were fruit of fantasy, consumption of hallucinogenic substances or torture applied in interrogations. There is no doubt that it was a heartbreaking event that greatly shocked the population for several generations.

Beyond the accusations of witchcraft

The transformation of a popular superstition into an institutional belief did not happen overnight, nor did it happen in a vacuum. The stereotype of the witch needed a body in which to materialize and found it in the body of the woman.

The professor of Modern History Gloria Franco maintains that the persecution of witchcraft was a highly feminized phenomenon. Between 80 and 85% of the victims were women. The very texts generated around this phenomenon were written in feminine and became a powerful instrument of oppression of women.

The false belief of the witches was strengthened by a favorable cultural and religious conjuncture that served to channel the discomfort generated by a time of instability and conflict towards women on the margins of society, while also serving as an exemplary sentence for all the others. What today may seem like a Halloween tale was actually a brutal genocide for those who lived it in their own flesh.

As a result of the witch hunt, some 100,000 women were murdered throughout Europe, although the Holy German Empire concentrated half of the total victims. The tale of the witches took hold in the cultural imagination, where it continues to this day, revealing the depth of its historical consequences. All of this taking into account that the charges against these women could never be proven.