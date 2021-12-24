The speeds of the PCIe 5.0 SSDs will leave you speechless

Although the COVID-19 pandemic is threatening the normal development of the 2022 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), that does not mean that there are not great news in the pipeline. Samsung and Adata will present their new PCIe 5.0 SSD, and they began to show some of their capabilities in advance. Without a doubt, the most surprising thing is in the read and write speeds.

As for Adata, it has in mind to release two new models of SSD PCIe 5.0 (NVMe M.2), with capacities of up to 8 TB. For now, both versions are known by their respective code names: Project Nighthawk Y Project blackbird. Logically, the Taiwanese firm still keeps several details details of the new hardware, although what it has revealed looks very good.

Project Nighthawk is capable of sequential read and write speeds of up to 14 and 12 GB / s, respectively, and it comes with a Silicon Motion SM2508 controller. While Project Blackbird is also capable of read speeds of up to 14 GB / s, but at the time of writing it comes “only” at 10 GB / s; in this case it incorporates an InnoGrit IG5666 controller.

For its part, Samsung has already let see the PM1743, a PCIe 5.0 SSD for enterprise servers. The sequential read and write performance of the South Korean firm’s new hardware promises speeds of up to 13GB / s and 6.6GB / s, respectively. In terms of capacity, versions between 2 and 15 TB will be offered.

Image: Samsung

PCIe 5.0 SSDs also stand out for their energy efficiency

The Asians are working with Intel, which has already started testing the new PM1743. “The performance potential of the fifth generation is truly impressive. In the near future, we strongly believe that PCIe 5.0 systems with high-speed NVMe SSDs will have the ability to transform applications such as artificial intelligence and machine learning; and also the foundations of high-performance data, “said Jim Pappas of Intel.

Although part of the expectation about the new PCIe 5.0 SSD is in the performance, its evolution in energy efficiency is also important. In the specific case of the Samsung PM1743, its developers assure that they are 30% more efficient compared to previous generations.

We’ll see what other surprises Adata, Samsung, and the other companies coming to CES 2022 with next-gen solid-state drives have up their sleeves.

