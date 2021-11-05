The squirrel that went viral and then ended up in the ‘cast’ of ‘Dune’

When the photographer Danni Connor decided to record the sound of a Little squirrel on one of his forays for Sweden, I had no idea what would happen next. I did not know that that audio clip accompanied by the image of the animal would go around the world by turning viral in social networks. But what he did not imagine is that it would be part of the sound of what is already considered one of the best science fiction films in the history of cinema: Dune (Villeneuve, 2021).

The young woman has made the whole story public with a video on her YouTube channel in which she also participates Mark Mangini, the sound editor who contacted her to ask for the audio clip she would use in the movie.

It is a most curious story, which begins with an act of solidarity towards three little girls. orphan squirrels and ends up on the big screen. Of course, life takes many turns. Although, well seen, perhaps it is because everything happened in the unconventional 2020.

The tragic story of a baby squirrel

Danni was out for a walk in the woods in June 2020 when a little squirrel caught her eye.

His presence worried him, as it was too young to be alone, especially on the ground. It was clear that he was looking for his mother and her absence led him to intuit that she must have died.

When the animal left the photographer thought she would never see it again. However, he returned the next day with two brothers of the same age. They should not have more than 7 or 8 weeks, as he explained in an Instagram post in which he published the first of the series of photos and videos he recorded of the visits of this nice family. These became more and more frequent, as she began to leave at their disposal some of water and peanuts to eat. They struck up a beautiful friendship that allowed him to record them closely. As much as to put a microphone next to one of them without scaring her away while she was feeding.

He decided to upload the video to his social networks, without imagining that in just one day those adorable squeaks would reach the 15 million views On twitter. Baby pear, the name with which Connor baptized the squirrel, went around the world and, thus, reached the ears of a sound editor who was immersed in the search for a very specific animal sound to be part of Dune.

From a Swedish forest to the desert Arrakis of Dune

Actually, Mangini was not the first of the Dune editors to hear the squirrel sound recorded by the photographer.

According to himself in the interview he gave Connor for his YouTube channel, he was another editor of the film, Joe walker, who forwarded the audio clip to him after bumping into him on the internet.

They had tried the sound of some small rodents, but none had the expressiveness they were looking for

They had long been searching for the perfect sound for a big-eared mouse that would be part of the Dune environment. They had tried small rodents, from hamsters to guinea pigs, but none had that expressiveness they were looking for.

However, when he heard Baby Pear squirrel, he knew that was what he had been looking for. He wrote an email to Connor, who says he couldn’t believe it when he read it. He initially told her that he would like to use his recording for movie sound, but did not specify which one. However, it was enough to dive a little in IMDB to learn that Mangini was immersed in editing the sound of Dune. Therefore, it was that great work of science fiction that could house the sounds of her little friend.

He did not hesitate to accept, so soon the Mangini team got down to work. The sound, as he explains in the video, was perfect, as it was real, organic, with the necessary expressiveness. But above all, it could be modeled to get the sound of an animal that, really, does not exist.

He also says that it is not the first time he has done something like this. In fact, in one of his early works, in Gremlins, some of the sounds of the fictional creatures that star in it came from the manipulation of the grunts of his own cat.

Take out the microphone at the right time

In the interview, Mangini thanked Connor for deciding bring the microphone closer the squirrel while eating. And, thanks to its proximity to the main sound, the result was interference-free audio, a lot easier to model.

Thanks to how close the microphone was, the photographer was able to capture the sound without interference

When he recorded the interview, Connor had not yet been able to go see Dune, because in the United Kingdom, where she lives, it was released a little later. However, at the end of the interview video, he reserved a space to show his impressions when leaving the cinema. There, in addition to telling how much he liked the film, he explains that the squirrel soundAlthough somewhat modified, it is easily recognizable, as Mangini had already warned him in their conversation.

And that’s how a little squirrel who ate innocently with her sisters ended up becoming a movie star just because Danni ConnorIn addition to caring for her and feeding her, he brought out the microphone at the right place and time.