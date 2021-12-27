The ten great moments that Marvel left us in this 2021

2020 was the first in nearly eleven years in which Marvel had to postpone its ambitious cinematic plan. The pandemic imposed the rules and to the concern of the fans, Phase 4 began to suffer all kinds of delays and modifications. By the start of 2021, the big question was whether the Marvel Cinematic Universe could recover from the impact.

He didn’t just do it. Also, it took the franchise to exciting new places. Marvel took a bold step and decided that its cinematic universe had a place in the world of streaming. And even, also in the anime. The result was an accelerated, strange and amazing growth of the saga. From the introduction of new characters, to strange twists of known stories. Marvel found a way to keep telling stories and to do it ingeniously, despite the difficulties.

Of course, the next big question was whether Marvel could return to the movies. in all his triumphant success. And not only did it. He also demonstrated a powerful and intuitive pulse to the new characters without losing a sense of identity. For the last months of the year, Marvel has left a trail of unprecedented success in its wake. Between series, movies and experiments of all kinds, he showed everything he can really do. And such a triumph could be summed up in these ten moments for history:

The arrival of the Scarlet Witch

Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff was for years an interesting luxury secondary in the Marvel film franchise. But the series that tells his unfortunate love story and what happened to the character after the blip added interesting new layers to it. In particular, it brought her that much closer to her dangerous and all-powerful comic book version.

So one of the great moments of the year is the transformation of Wanda into the Scarlet Witch. A title that encompasses its importance, his heritage in the history of comics and without a doubt, his future. In full use of chaos magic, Wanda is an especially significant figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sam Wilson holds up Captain America’s shield

The second major Marvel series of the year is also the first look at the legacy of the late Steve Rogers. After accepting the iconic shield (and legacy) in the final scenes of Endgame, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) seemed to change his mind. Or at least, that showed the first chapter of the series, in which he handed it over to the US government.

However, at the end of the series, Sam ends up accepting Steve Rogers’ symbolic heritage. And also, its place in history. With a suit made in Wakanda and the naive idealism of his predecessor, Marvel’s new Captain America, he is a message unto himself. One that apparently the franchise plans to exploit in the fourth film starring the character.

Yelena Belova arrives in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

After successive delays, Cate Shortland’s Black Widow hit theaters. And although it had discrete results and mixed criticisms, it left a point for history. The arrival of Yelena Belova, Natasha Romanoff’s ‘sister’ and without a doubt, his direct heir in the Marvel universe. The character played by Florence Pugh shocked audiences and made it clear that despite Agent Romanoff’s death, her presence remains of considerable importance.

After her triumphant entry into the film, Yelena made a new appearance on the Hawkeye series. One that makes it clear that he came to be part of the robust world of Marvel and especially the new stories that involve black widows.

Loki comes out of the closet, falls in love, and opens the multiverse (in that order)

The Asgardian god of lies returned from the dead thanks to the temporary adventures of Endgame. But before he could go very far, tesseract in hand, he was stopped by a mysterious agency that turned out to be “the greatest power in the universe.” From there, everything related to Tom Hiddleston’s Loki became of considerable importance to the Marvel universe. Amid escapes, lies, betrayals, and a swift redemption, the character shook the foundations of the franchise.

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the fickle villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) reprises his role as the God of Deception in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron is directing it and Michael Waldron is the main screenwriter.

The Loki series featured the mysterious Temporal Variation Authority, the agency that oversees the so-called “sacred time line.” It also made the Asgardian god the actual first LGBT character in the franchise. In a small but significant scene, the character spoke about his sexuality openly. At the same time, he showed the capital concept of variants, multiverses and the possibilities of different time lines. All this, while Loki ended up falling in love – with one of his multiverse versions, it could not be otherwise – and in the end, cause a cosmic disaster.

The series, turned into boxes of instructions for the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is now of considerable importance for understanding future stories. And if all the above were not enough, it is the first Marvel series with a second season confirmed and right now, in pre-production.

Kang the Conqueror arrives by surprise

And we also have to thank the Loki series for introducing the great villain of Marvel’s phase four. Against all odds and in what was a true game of mirrors, the studio introduced the character of Jonathan Majors in the final chapter of the series. Quite a twist to the emotional but somewhat disappointing ending of WandaVision.

The franchise’s first Asian Avenger hits theaters

After years of speculation, several script rewrites and some delays, Shang – Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings made it to the movies. And it became the first big box office success of the House of Ideas of the year. As if that wasn’t enough, he also featured the first Asian-born Avenger.

The feat debunked the myth that Marvel would have trouble presenting unknown heroes to the general public. In addition, the film also added to it a robust universe of context that turned the film into an amazing adventure. Which also included a highly anticipated character: the real Mandarin, this time played by actor Tony Leung.

Marvel comes to the animated world

And he did it in a big way! The animated anthology What would happen if …? it was a triumph of imagination and good resources. The show showed the real – portentous – possibilities of the universe and added a few heroes to the Marvel factory. That included Captain Carter, Supreme Doctor Strange, and a younger, more carefree version of Thor.. At the same time, the great villains also had their moment to triumph and there was a new opportunity for Killmonger and even a Loki Jottun.

But the most interesting were the alternative scenarios that the series hinted at. From the version of T’Challa Star Lord, a substantial change in the Avengers initiative to a walk through the classic Marvel Zombies. The series took a quick tour of amazing worlds that heralded what will soon be on the big screen.

Of course, the Infinite Ultron also dazzled, a seasonal villain who demonstrated the character’s possibilities. And without a doubt, Uatu, the guardian of the multiverse and amateur storyteller. The newest addition to the new era of Marvel that the program brought with it.

Sex, marriages and new characters in Marvel

And after more than a decade and three full phases, two Marvel characters had sex in the movies. In Chloe Zhao’s Eternals, the old taboo about the sexuality of Marvel characters came to an end. And although the scene was clean, neat and almost innocent, it marked a milestone in the house of ideas.

So did another of another of the Eternals, Phastos, was openly gay, married, and father. And also, the arrival of Makkari, a character with a disability who amazed the audience with his charisma. As if all that wasn’t enough, Eternos also introduced the big audience to the new Blade. The voice of the character to be played by Mahershala Ali can be heard in the film’s second post-credit scene.

Spider – Man for all tastes

And of course, the big Marvel event of the year was the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film became a pop event of considerable scope. It is not only the end of the Watts trilogy, the closing of a stage and a resizing of the character. It also has several of the most anticipated and exciting cameos in Marvel history.

To that should be added, a post-credit scene that is actually The teaser trailer for the Doctor Strange sequel. An advance that also shows the connections between the cinematographic universe and the anthological series What would happen if… ?; In all its emotional potency, full of errors and candid charm, the film shook Marvel as a concept.

Hawkeye and his new characters

