The trailer for ‘Ted Lasso’ in the style of ‘the Batman’ is the best you will see today

Ted Lasso It has become one of the most popular series today. A good part of his new audience came through recommendations or because of the exposure he had at the most recent Emmy Awards, where he broke records with 20 nominations. So much is the enthusiasm for the story of the North American coach that Jason Gallagher, a renowned producer, spent his time creating a The Batman-style Ted Lasso trailer.

The next batman movie needs no introduction. Its first two trailers have been enough to earn it a place among the most anticipated films of the near future. Gallagher’s idea, then, was to combine the darkness of The Batman with some of the more tense scenes of Ted Lesso. If you already had the opportunity to see it, you will know that in the second season there are plenty of those kinds of moments.

To everyone’s surprise, the end result is surprising. Ted Lasso and his characters they fit very well in the “dark” setting proposed by The Batman. In addition, Nathan (Nick Mohammed), who takes an unexpected turn in the later chapters after leaving the ranks of AFC Richmond, takes on the role of a Gotham City villain. You can watch the video below:

What do we know about Ted Lasso, season 3?

After the second season has ended, Apple TV + and the production of Ted Lasso already have their sights set on the new episodes. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the third season will start filming as soon as January 2022. The platform’s plan was to start earlier, however, it was necessary to renegotiate the contracts of several actors after the nominations received at the Emmy Awards. Of course, Jason Sudeikis is more than assured.

Ted Lasso’s third season is expected to explore the English team’s new rise to the English Premier League. The interesting thing is that now we will see Nathan dirigiendo al West Ham United, while Rupert Mannion will act as owner.

The distribution It will be made up of Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins), Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), Nick Mohammed (Nathan) , Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), Toheeb Jimoh (Sam Obisanya), Cristo Fernández (Dani Rojas) and Anthony Head (Rupert Mannion), among others. Except for surprise, Ted Lasso will return with new episodes to Apple TV + during the second half of 2022.