The US Treasury wants to regulate ‘stablecoins’

The United States Department of the Treasury wants regulate stablecoins to “support faster, more efficient and more inclusive payment options.” To do this, the agency has urged Congress to pass legislation that prevents “runs” and addresses concerns about intrinsic risk of them.

According to a Treasury report, the issuance of stablecoins must be linked to banks, which are subject to the monetary policy of the United States. This move could cause the rejection of some proponents of these cryptocurrencies.

The request of the body in charge of regulating financial institutions in the United States supports the prompt regulation of stablecoins to boost the release your potential. It also promotes protection measures for investors, protection against fraud, manipulation and other risks. “The rapid growth of stablecoins increases the urgency of this work,” he notes.

“There are key gaps in prudential authority over stablecoins used for payment purposes. To address these risks, the agencies recommend that Congress act promptly to enact legislation that ensures that stablecoins for payment are subject to a federal prudential framework of consistently and completely. ” Treasury Department

Now it only remains to wait if the request for the report will take effect. Of course, there is no doubt that the Treasury Department is a significant player in the US Congress. If the new legislation passes, any entity other than a regulated banking institution could be prohibited from issuing stablecoins.

In the event that Congress fails to act, the Treasury report recommends that the Financial Stability Oversight Board take steps to declare to the issuance of stablecoins as systemically important. Consequently, sooner or later it could trigger increased federal scrutiny.

What are stablecoins?

Nowadays, hearing the term cryptocurrency is something of every day. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Shiba, with their similarities and differences, are usually some of the most named. But these cryptos have something in common: their strong volatility, both in use and in investment. To address this, the blockchain has allowed stablecoins to emerge.

To maintain stability, stablecoins associate their value with fiat currencies, such as the dollar and the euro; or material goods such as gold and real estate. They can even be associated with other cryptocurrencies or with an algorithm capable of providing you with a stable price. Some of the best known stablecoins today are Tether or DAI.