‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ 2×01-2×04: follow the minor ‘spin-off’

After an uneven first season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond (Scott M. Gimple and Matthew Negrete, since 2020), the second spin-off of the zombie franchise, which was improving slightly, comes the episode “Konsekans” (2×01).

Its opening sequence serves, not only to remind viewers how dangerous is the Civic Military Republic that took a badly wounded Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in the chapter “What Comes After” (9×05) of The walking dead (Frank Darabont and Angela Kang, since 2010) and to which belongs the love interest of Althea Szewczek-Przygocki (Maggie Grace) in Fear the walking dead (Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson, since 2015), but also to stir up the mystery of their dark motivations, which lead to huge massacres.

Then what we have is a new exercise in manipulation Of the vile Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond) and her poisonous eloquence, a narrative game of terrifying hallucinations with the margins out of focus and the resolution of a dream enigma in a somewhat implausible way. All for the screenwriter Matthew negrete (White glove thief).

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ is never gripping

AMC

Both this first episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond as following, “Foothold” (2×02), have been led by Loren S. Yaconelli, which had already been in charge of “The Sky Is a Graveyard” (1×08) and, on the other hand, of two chapters of “Shameless” (Paul Abbott and John Wells, 2011-2021) and “Animal Kingdom” (Jonathan Lisco, since 2016). The second, written by Carson Moore (The Closer), begins where the previous one ends and, basically, is dedicated to introducing us a little more into the world of the villains of the series and to settling the positions of the characters, without facts with serious repercussions. Not displeasing but not passionate; the general trend of spin-off.

Secondly, “Exit Wounds ”(2×03) briefly introduces us strange behavior in the zombie apocalypse that brings to mind the puzzling prologues of several chapters in the sixth season of Fear the walking dead. And then they tell us what had happened to some characters who, until now, were unaccounted for after the separation of the protagonists in the last part of the previous episodes.

They insist on dangerous situations with the living dead that vegetate and on the disturbing memories that assail and, after somewhat accelerated reunions, this episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond ends with almost a cliffhanger, a difficult tessitura, of conflicting feelings, about which we wonder how it will be resolved. And in this way, they pique our curiosity, after all.

Preparing the clashes of the future

AMC

The actress Aisha tyler has made this chapter and “Family Is a Four Letter Word” (2×04), as previously other of Criminal minds (Jeff Davis, 2005-2020) or Roswell, New Mexico (Carina Adly MacKenzie, since 2019). We have been able to see it in Friends (David Crane and Marta Kauffman, 1994-2004) as Charlie Wheeler, in CSI: Las Vegas (Anthony E. Zuiker, 2000-2015) playing Mia Dickerson, in 24 (Robert Cochran and Joel Surnow, 2001-2010) as Marianne Taylor and in the aforementioned Criminal minds by Dr. Tara Lewis.

We will recognize her soon, in addition, from the seventh season of Fear the walking dead, series that has signed the episode “JD” (6×13), in the skin of Mickey. But here he remains behind the cameras of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, embodying what screenwriters Rayna McClendon (Damnation) and Maya Goldsmith (How to defend a murderer), who had already written the scripts for “Shadow Puppets” (1×06), “The Deepest Cut” (1×09) and “In This Life” (1×10), have devised for these surviving youngsters.

To begin with “Family Is a Four Letter Word”, they recover images of Huck’s (Annet Mahendru) deceptive ploy due to its relation to the dramatic conflict that follows. Thus, there are several moments of well-developed tension and resolved by unfinished business and dangers on the horizon. In addition, the exchanges of information prepare us for a future confrontation that will be decisive for the series, and the circular structure is completed with more flashbacks linked to it.