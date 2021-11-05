‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ 2×05: its surprising post-credit scene

As a spin-off, it must be recognized that The Walking Dead: World Beyond (Scott M. Gimple and Matthew Negrete, from 2020) is not very exciting to say. Nor can it be denied that it maintains its apocalyptic drama without collapsing, but rarely or never reaches its two predecessors, The Walking Dead (Frank Darabont and Angela Kang, since 2010) and Fear the Walking Dead (Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson, since 2015), in its best moments.

However, as an integrated story in his narrative universe of the undead, it has its own elements and contributes to this advance. But, taking away the Civil Military Republic itself headed by General Beale, whom we have not seen yet, and with Lieutenant Colonel Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond) as second in command, and her binary cataloging of people, for subjects of experimentation or work, there were no more connections. Up to now.

Latest news from the Military Civic Republic

This totalitarian organization whose mysterious entrails we have come to know in season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and that has annihilated in an incomprehensibly perverse genocide the 9,000 inhabitants of the Campus Colony and the 100,000 of Omaha according to what they showed us in the episodes “Brave” (1×01) and “Konsekans” (2×01), has appeared or been mentioned about seventeen times in The walking dead and the first spin-off.

The penultimate, Althea Szewczyk-Przygocki (Maggie Grace) discovers during the chapter “The Holding” (6×11) from Fear the walking dead some maps about the landing points of the Military Civic Republic in your region. They were kept by members of the Doomsday Cult created by Teddy Maddox (John Glover), the serial killer pursued by John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine), after killing the soldier who carried them. And he sets out to find his crush Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon) to warn her and serve as support.

And the last one, the same reporter sends her in “The Beginning” (6×16) to pick up Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades), Luciana Gálvez (Danay García), Sarah Rabinowitz (Mo Collins), Jacob Kessner (Peter Jacobson) and Wes (Colby Hollman) in his helicopter from the Military Civic Republic and that, thus, They will be saved from the explosion of nuclear bombs that crazy Teddy Maddox drops from a submarine in “USS Pennsylvania” (6×15).

A familiar face from ‘The Walking Dead’

On the post-credit scene of the episode “Quatervois” (2×05) of The Walking Dead: World beyond, Dr. Lyla Bellshaw (Natalie Gold), the dark partner of her colleague Leopold Bennett (Joe Holt), finally welcomes the poor guy she had requested to continue her research on zombies, a living soldier who will probably be infected with the virus to that purpose.

It is Sergeant Major Barca (Al Calderón), one of the participants in the Colonia Campus escabechina, who informs the Lieutenant Colonel in “Brave” that Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope Bennett (Alexa Mansour) are not among the corpses and that it is arrested by order of Elizabeth Kublek in “The Tyger and the Lamb” (1×03) because he does not hide that his remorse has turned him into someone hostile to the Civic Military Republic before their bloody excesses.

His superior, the mother of Jennifer Mallick (Annet Mahendru), has gone to New York perhaps, requested by General Beale. In his brief absence, another military will be in command of that base research. And this is communicated to Lyla Bellshaw the newcomer, whom we can recognize when she takes off the black helmet as Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh), the leader of the late Scavengers on The Walking Dead, who delivers Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) to the Military Civic Republic as Subject B, not for experiments, in “What Comes After” (9×05).

The implications of this ‘crossover’

The kidnapping of the ex-cop happens in the third year of the zombie apocalypse, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond happens in the tenth. That is to say, much later that she had taken him to the Civil Military Republic, and enough time for him to have been able to rise in the hierarchy to his position of power. And it is assumed that the events of these almost seven years will tell us in the movies starring Rick Grimes and with the intervention of Jadis. But we do not know if he will appear around here. Maybe not.

In the previews of the chapter “Who Are You? (2×06) ”, on the other hand, they refer to her as Petty Officer (Anne) StokesWhich is interesting because he had a brief love affair with father Gabriel Stokes (Seth Gilliam) at the start of the ninth season of The Walking Dead. Does this mean that they have been reunited, perhaps with the priest’s later partner, Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos), disappeared or free, and have married? Or have you decided to choose your last name to honor him in some way? Such expectation has generated this crossover.