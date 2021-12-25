The weirdest hobbies of the great film directors

Film directors tend to have a rare charm. They are the makers of great works, but we rarely know their faces. Or if they do, they are part of a kind of mysterious aura that is difficult to define clearly. Nevertheless, are these geniuses behind the scenes, those that allow the cinema to sustain its great works. Further, show your full potential and ability. Directors are the architects of the language of cinema and also one of its most emblematic figures.

For this reason, the habits they have when filming or even part of their life, amaze and amaze the fans of their work. So much so that they are part of the myth that surrounds them. From the most famous directors to those who are just beginning their journey in the world of cinema. The customs, rituals and habits of the directors show that under the talent there is also a restless spirit.

And what are some of the most curious things that distinguish several of the best-known directors? Perhaps the following:

Jim Carrey as Truman Brubank in ‘The Truman Show’ – Paramount Pictures, Scott Rudin Productions

Director Peter Weir is obsessed with viewers

Peter Weir is so obsessed with moviegoers that he has stated that he always imagines how to provoke them. One of his ideas that was not carried out was to have cameras installed inside every theater that screened The Truman Show. Once the film progressed, the film director would ask to cut the lights and show the audience in live shots on screen.

Executives and producers called the idea “outrageous.” But Weir insisted that it was the only way to fully express “the concept of the film.”

James Gunn and Edgar Wright are obsessed with the music of their movies

As much as to consult each other the soundtracks of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 and Baby Driver not to coincide in the same songs. Beyond that, both film directors often create preview playlists to imagine the scenes and they often trade them with each other to test their effectiveness.

Jonathan Lynn is obsessed with the realism of portraying trials on the big screen

Jonathan Lynn, the director of My Cousin Vinny (1992), who is also a Cambridge lawyer, is obsessed with the legal world in the cinema. As long as to spend more than nine months correcting the script of his film and then become a consultant to other directors on the matter.

Stanley Kubrick was obsessed with conversing and exchanging ideas with other directors

And he did it through long handwritten letters that took him months to write. He corrected them over and over again, which caused that on more than one occasion the recipient received it years after the letter of origin.

One of the most unique anecdotes tells that the film director Kubrick spent almost two years trying to answer a letter to the Japanese director Akira Kurosawa. Finally, when the missive was ready, Kurosawa died unexpectedly.

Brad Bird is obsessed with artistic freedom

So much so that for his film The Incredibles he only hired Pixar artists who were about to resign or he knew they would be fired. “With nothing to lose, they could do whatever I asked,” the film director insisted in a curious interview with Variety.

