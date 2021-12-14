These are the nominees for the Golden Globes 2022

With the world slowly reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, including the film industry, the season for major awards begins with nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes, awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. This is its 79th edition, and rapper Snoop Dogg and the president of the entity itself, Helen Hoehne, have been in charge of announcing those who choose to be awarded in each of the twenty-five categories.

The feature films with the most nominations They are: Belfast, by Kenneth Branagh, and The Power of the Dog, by Jane Campion, with seven; The Williams Method, by Reinaldo Marcus Green, and Don’t Look Up, by Adam McKay, Licorice Pizza, by Paul Thomas Anderson, and West Side Story, by Steven Spielberg, with four. And, regarding the tv seriesJesse Armstrong’s Succession has five; Pose, by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals (since 2018), The Morning Show, by Jay Carson (since 2019), and Ted Lasso, by Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence and Jason Sudeikis (since 2020), four .

On the other hand, Dune, by Denis Villeneuve, and Encanto, by Byron Howard, Jared Bush and Charise Castro Smith, accumulate three nominations; the same as The Squid Game, the Hwang Dong-hyuk series, or Only Murders in the Building, by John Hoffman and Steve Martin (since 2021), for example. And Mare of Easttown, by Brad Ingelsby; Secrets of a marriage, by Hagai Levi; and Jac Schaeffer’s WandaVision (2021) have a pair.

It may appear that the streaming platform with the most nominations In these 2022 Golden Globes it is HBO, which has fifteen. But Disney plus, between the Marvel Cinematic Universe series and those of Hulu, FX, ABC and National Geographic, it goes up to twenty-one. Netflix, meanwhile, have dropped ten; to Apple TV +, eight; and to Paramount +, one.

Nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes in the film categories

Best Dramatic Film

Belfast, by Kenneth Branagh, CODE, by Sian Heder, Dune, by Denis Villeneuve, The Williams Method, by Reinaldo Marcus Green, The Power of the Dog, by Jane Campion.

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano, by Joe Wright. Don’t Look Up, by Adam McKay. Licorice Pizza, by Paul Thomas Anderson. Tick, tick… Boom !, by Lin-Manuel Miranda. West Side Story, by Steven Spielberg.

Best director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast, Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog, Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter, Steven Spielberg, West Side Story, Denis Villeneuve, Dune.

Best screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza Kenneth Branagh for Belfast Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog Adam McKay for Don’t Look Up Aaron Sorkin for Being the Ricardos

Best Dramatic Actress

Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos Lady Gaga for The Gucci House Kristen Stewart for Spencer

Best Dramatic Actor

Mahershala Ali, for The Swan Song; Javier Bardem, for Being the Ricardos; Benedict Cumberbatch, for The Power of the Dog; Will Smith, for The Williams Method; Denzel Washington, for Macbeth.

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Rachel Zegler for West Side Story Alan Haim for Licorice Pizza Emma Stone for Cruella Jennifer Lawrence for Don’t Look Up Marion Cotillard for Annette

Best Actor in a Musical Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, for Don’t Look Up. Peter Dinklage, for Cyrano. Andrew Garfield, for tick, tick… Boom! Cooper Hoffman, for Licorice Pizza. Anthony Ramos, for In a New York neighborhood.

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast, Ariana DeBose, West Side Story, Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog, Aunjanue Ellis, The Williams Method, Ruth Negga, Chiaroscuro.

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck, for The Tender Bar, Jamie Dornan, for Belfast, Ciarán Hinds, for Belfast, Troy Kotsur, for CODA, Kodi Smit-McPhee, for The Power of the Dog.

Best animated film

Encanto, by Byron Howard, Jared Bush and Charise Castro Smith.Flee, by Jonas Poher Rasmussen.Luca, by Enrico Casarosa.Raya and the Last Dragon, by Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada and Paul Briggs.My Sunny Maad, by Michaela Pavlátová . Compartment No. 6, by Juho Kuosmanen (Finland). Drive My Car, by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Japan). It was the hand of God, by Paolo Sorrentino (Italy). A hero, Asghar Farhadi (Iran). Parallel mothers, by Pedro Almodóvar ( Spain).

Best Original Soundtrack

Best Original Song

Dixson and Beyoncé, for “Be Alive”, from The Williams Method. Lin-Manuel Miranda, for “Two Little Caterpillars”, by Encanto. Van Morrison, for “Down to Jouy”, from Belfast.Carole King, Jennifer Hudson and Jamie Hartman , for “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”, by Respect.Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, for “No Time to Die”, from No Time to Die.

Nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes in the television categories

Best Dramatic Television Series

Lupine by George Kay (Netflix) The Morning Show by Jay Carson (Apple TV +) Pose by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals (FX) The Squid Game by Hwang Dong-hyuk (Netflix) .Succession by Jesse Armstrong (HBO).

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Great by Tony McNamara (Hulu) Hacks by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky (HBO Max) Murders in the Building Only by John Hoffman and Steve Martin (Hulu) Reservation Dogs by Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo (FX and Hulu). Ted Lasso, by Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence and Jason Sudeikis (Apple TV +).

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick: The Story of an Addiction, by Danny Strong (Hulu). American Crime Story: The Lewinsky Affair, by Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, Sarah Burgess, and Tom Rob Smith (FX). The Housekeeper, by Molly Smith Metzler (Netflix). Mare of Easttown by Brad Ingelsby (HBO) The Underground Railroad by Barry Jenkins (Amazon Prime Video)

Best Dramatic Actress

Uzo Aduba, for In Therapy (HBO). Jennifer Aniston, for The Morning Show (Apple TV +). Christine Baranski, for The Good Fight (Paramount +). Elisabeth Moss, for The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu). Mj Rodríguez, for Pose (FX).

Best Dramatic Actor

Brian Cox, for Succession (HBO). Lee Jung-jae, for The Squid Game (Netflix). Billy Porter, for Pose (FX). Jeremy Strong, for Succession (HBO). Omar Sy, for Lupine (Netflix).

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, for Hacks (HBO Max) .Tracee Ellis Ross, for Black-ish (ABC) .Elle Fanning, for The Great (Hulu) .Issa Rae, for Insecure (HBO) .Jean Smart, for Hacks (HBO Max) .

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, for Black-ish (ABC) .Nicholas Hoult, for The Great (Hulu). Steve Martin, for Only Murders in the Building (Hulu). Martin Short, for Only Murders in the Building (Hulu). Jason Sudeikis, by Ted Lasso (Apple TV +).

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, for Secrets of a Marriage (HBO). Cynthia Erivo, for Genius: Aretha (National Geographic). Elizabeth Olsen, for WandaVision (Disney +). Margaret Qualley, for The Assistant (Netflix). Kate Winslet, for Mare of Easttown (HBO).

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Paul Bettany, for WandaVision (Disney +). Oscar Isaac, for Secrets of a Marriage (HBO) .Michael Keaton, for Dopesick: Story of an Addiction (Hulu) .Ewan McGregor, for Halston (Netflix) .Tahar Rahim, for The Serpent (Netflix).

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus (HBO) Kaitlyn Dever for Dopesick: The Story of an Addiction (Hulu) Andie MacDowell for The Housekeeper (Netflix) Sarah Snook for Succession (HBO) Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso (Apple TV +).

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Billy Crudup, for The Morning Show (Apple TV +). Kieran Culkin, for Succession (HBO). Mark Duplass, for The Morning Show (Apple TV +). Brett Goldstein, for Ted Lasso (Apple TV +). O Yeong-su, for The Squid Game (Netflix).

