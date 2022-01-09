These are the top favorites at the 2022 Golden Globes

The seventy-ninth edition of the Golden GlobesThe Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s film accolades for the best productions on the big screen and television every year since January 1944, comes with controversy included. The lack of ethnic diversity of its members and other peculiarities about them have resulted in a boycott of their ceremony. Thus, tomorrow the awards will be announced in the different categories without broadcasting, public or celebrities involved.

Helen Hoehne, the president of the HFPA, said during the event to announce who was eligible to receive the golden statuettes that they had changed their rules, statutes and code of conduct, that they had restructured their board of directors and included twenty-one new members, six African Americans among them. And, despite the hardships they are going through, the long-standing Golden Globes awards for the seventh art have not been canceled and, as always, there are predilections to get them and films and series that make more noise What others.

The Golden Globes for the best drama film, comedy or musical

Netflix

Among those with the nomination for best dramatic film of 2021, The power of the dog, from New Zealand Jane Campion (The piano), starts as a probable winner; also among the work of the directors. Based on the novel of the same title written by the American Thomas Savage (1915-2003) in 1967, it is a western with the leading role of Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock) as Phil Burbank and the company of Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad) or Kirsten Dunst (Forget me!) As George Burbank and Rose Gordon.

The only one that could overshadow it, with seven other nominations, is Belfast, by the British Kenneth Branagh (Hamlet), a semi-autobiographical drama headed by the newcomer Jude Hill as Buddy, which is cast by actors Lewis McAskie (Here Before), Caitriona Balfe (Outlander), Jamie Dornan (The hunt), Judi Dench (Shakespeare in Love) or Ciarán Hinds (Munich). It is seen that CODA, by Sian Heder, Dune, by Denis Villeneuve, and The Williams method, by Reinaldo Marcus Green (Joe Bell), are no rivals for them at these Golden Globes.

Regarding the comedies and musicals of 2021, those that can take the feline to the water are Don’t look upby Adam McKay (The Vice of Power), or West side storyby Steven Spielberg (Schindler’s List). One is that much-talked-about satire with a luxurious cast captained by Jennifer Lawrence (The Great American Scam) and Leonardo DiCaprio (Titanic) as Kate Dibiasky and Randall Mindy; and the other, the remake of the musical classic by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins (1961) with the rookie Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver) as main actors.

The golden statuette for the best drama, comedy or musical series and miniseries

Hbo

It would seem that the dramatic Succession, by Jesse Armstrong (since 2018) is the unbeatable bet in its category, although there are those who suggest a sip of The Squid Game, the Korean revelation of Hwang Dong-hyuk (since 2021). Season three of Pose, which ends the eighties series by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals (2018-2021), the second of The Morning Show, by Jay Carson and Kerry Ehrin (from 2019), and the first two of the French Lupine, the work of George Kay (since 2021) does not seem to raise much opposition.

The comic Ted lasso, created by Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence and Jason Sudeikis (since 2020), lead actor, could finally be distinguished at the Golden Globes. Although Hacks, by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, or Solo murders in the building, by John Hoffman and Steve Martin (from 2021), could surprise us. As for the miniseries, Mare of Easttown, by Brad Ingelsby, part as the great favorite; although Dopesick: Story of an Addiction, by Danny Strong, could leave us with a span of noses. Stranger things have happened.

Seventy actors in search of an award

Not in all interpretive categories there are favorites. Lady Gaga (American Horror Story) and Kristen Stewart (Café Society) are played by La casa Gucci’s Patrizia Reggiani and Spencer’s Diana de Gales, films by Ridley Scott (Hannibal) and Pablo Larraín (No). Your colleague Will Smith (Independence Day) could win with his Richard ditto from The Williams Method; but we must not rule out that Benedict Cumberbatch (Black Mass) was passed over by his Phil Burbank in The Power of the Dog.

On the other hand, Andrew Garfield (The social network) stands out in the pools for his Jonathan Larson of the musical tick, tick … Boom !, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first work. Like Jeremy Strong (The Gentlemen: The Mafia Lords) thanks to his Kendall Roy from Succession or the veteran Jean Smart (Legion) for his Deborah Vance from Hacks. The first, however, could be overtaken by Lee Jung-jae (New World) due to his Seong Gi-hun from The Squid Game, the iconic series of the year, which will have to be seen if it goes empty at these Golden Globes.

For the protagonist of Ted Lasso, eyes focus again on Jason sudeikis (Super Nerds) and yet we shouldn’t forget Steve Martin (Shop of Horrors) and his Charles-Haden Savage from Just Building Murders. Probably, Kate winslet (The Life of David Gale) wins the prize for Mare of Easttown if Margaret Qualley (The Leftovers) doesn’t stop her with her Alex Russell from The Housekeeper, the Molly Smith Metzler miniseries. AND Ewan McGregor (Big Fish) may triumph for his role in Sharr Whitte’s Halston.

Also in Kirkwood student media