These best-seller candidates have a different design and the latest from Qualcomm

Realme has announced two new members of its family of high-end smartphones: os Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro. Both terminals, which share many of their characteristics, come to battle face to face against models such as the Xiaomi 12 or the recently announced Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. They do so by betting on performance and the camera, but without forgetting the physical appearance and other characteristic specifications of Realme that allow the Asian manufacturer to differentiate itself from its competition.

The design, in fact, is one of those differential points of Realme. The new smartphones of the company arrive with a back very similar to the rest of the GT series models, with a module for the rectangular camera in the upper area and a front with hardly any frames, which stands out for its camera under the screen. However, the key point is not its appearance itself, but its construction. One of the finishes of this smartphone is made by the Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa, who has included a back created with sustainable materials.

Regarding the screen, the Realme GT 2 has a size of 6.62 inch, as well as Full HD + resolution. The Pro model, on the other hand, has a 6.7 inches with QHD + resolution. In both cases, yes, with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz, as well as a 5,000 mAh battery that, in addition, allows a fast charge of up to 65w.

The characteristics of the new Realme GT 2

The Realme GT 2 arrive with high-end processors, but the most powerful is taken by the Pro model, which includes a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. This is Qualcomm’s latest SoC, and also one of the most powerful at the spec level. The base model, however, bets on a Snapdragon 888, the predecessor of the 8 Gen 1. Regarding the RAM and storage configurations, both the Realme GT 2 and the Pro model have a base version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB. GB of internal memory and a more powerful variant with up to 12 GB of RAM.

As for the photographic section, the Realme GT 2 Pro has a triple main camera of up to 50 megapixels. In fact, both the primary camera and the ultra-wide-angle sensor, capable of take pictures at an angle of 150 degrees, include this resolution. The third camera, a macro sensor for capturing images at close range, is 3 megapixels.

The camera settings on the Realme GT 2 Pro are slightly lower. While retaining the main 50 megapixel sensor, the ultra wide angle lens drops down to 8 megapixels.

Price and availability

The Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro have been announced in China and at the moment it is unknown if they will reach the global market. Regarding prices, the Realme GT 2 starts at 2,699 yuan (about 380 euros) for the version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. The most powerful variant, with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, is priced at 3,199 yuan, (about 450 euros to change).

On the other hand, the Realme GT 2 Pro starts at 3,699 yuan (about 520 euros to change) for the base version, and up to 4,799 yuan (about 670 euros) for the variant with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal memory.

