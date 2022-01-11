They create a nifty adapter to play the PlayStation 5 with one hand

The original controllers of video game consoles – both current and old – were not designed to play with one hand. And while it is true that over the years some interesting steps have been taken towards accessibility, there is still a long way to go. Fortunately, there are many particular efforts that seek to facilitate access to games for people with motor difficulties; and in the case of Playstation 5, one of those that has attracted attention lately is a curious adapter for the DualSense remote created by a youtuber.

Akaki Kuumeri has been commissioned to create an ingenious accessory that locks into the PlayStation 5 controller and allows one-handed play. At first glance it seems a bit cumbersome, but in this video you can see that its operation is actually quite simple. Logically, it is a free project and its parts must be printed in 3D to later assemble them. Everything is available for free on this website.

The first thing to highlight about this adapter for the PlayStation 5 controller is that it consists of two parts. The first consists of a section that control the left stick and it allows to move it with a base that must rest on something firm; It can be both on a table and on our leg. In addition, the support area is designed to provide different sensations when moving, to easily identify in which axis the stick is moving.

The same fit allows control the L1 and L2 buttons with your right hand, by placing an extension next to R1 and R2. Sure, it takes a bit of practice to maneuver the DualSense in this way, but it’s certainly a really practical option.

A very practical adapter for the DualSense controller of the PlayStation 5

As I mentioned before, the adapter to play with the PlayStation 5 using only one hand consists of two parts. The second is a bit more eccentric, but also allows you to control the directional crosshead (D-Pad) using your right hand. In this case, the structure seems to be made up of several pieces in the shape of Allen keys, which allow you to control the arrows with your thumb, as is done with the X, square, triangle and circle buttons.

According to the designer of this peculiar accessory, the idea arose through a contest for adapters for console controls. And while the example shows how the DualSense can only be used with the right hand, it is also adaptable for those who can only play with the left. Since the PlayStation 5 controller is symmetrical, adapter parts can be printed mirrored for left-handed players to take advantage of.

Undoubtedly, we are facing a more than interesting solution for those who have a physical disability that prevents them from playing in the conventional way. However, Kuumeri has also shown that can be used to play with two controllers simultaneously, taking one in each hand. But, clearly, in the latter case we are facing an extreme gamer scenario.

