They denounce the theft of Bitcoin in Chivo, the state ‘wallet’

In the middle of this year, El Salvador approved the adoption of the Bitcoin as legal tender, a determination that took effect last September. Thus, it became the first country to incorporate a cryptocurrency as an official currency, in a measure that is as acclaimed as it is discussed. Since then, the Nayib Bukele government has set out to revolutionize the Salvadoran economy, where around 70% of the population does not have access to financial services or traditional banks. However, this has not been without controversy, and one of the most recurrent in recent times is related to the Chivo Wallet, the state Bitcoin wallet.

For weeks now, citizens of El Salvador have turned to social networks almost daily to express their discontent and report the theft of their Bitcoin from the Chivo Wallet. As published by Tom’s Hardware, from the Twitter account of The Commissioner a thread has been created that compiles some of the many complaints regarding the subject. In many cases, the unauthorized transactions have been carried out in the name of Chivo SA de CV, the company that develops the application.

As mentioned by users in their public complaints – which are practically all accompanied by the corresponding screenshots -, Chivo Wallet’s missing Bitcoin funds range from $ 100 to $ 16,000, according to each case.

And to the apparent lack of response from those in charge of the digital wallet are added other fairly common scam attempts when talking about cryptocurrencies on social media. We are referring specifically to the large number of bots that appear in the comments offering supposed customer service that in reality is not. Thus, with links to forms or false websites, they seek to steal user data or, directly, access their wallets.

The latter is not exclusive to the Chivo Wallet, but rather a repetitive behavior that is especially seen on Twitter. If you tweet with the word “Metamask”, you will see exactly the same thing happening. So affected users not only have to deal with the disappearance of their Bitcoin, but also other ongoing scam attempts.

Chivo Wallet and one more controversy over the adoption of Bitcoin in El Salvador

Although many people still distrust Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, there is an unavoidable fact: have become a very useful and increasingly popular instrument in countries with economies permanently on the brink of collapse. In those places where inflation is very high or tight exchange controls are applied, cryptos have become a more than valid alternative to avoid the permanent devaluation of fiat money, or as a long-term store of value, or even for Freelancers can collect their salary when they work for clients from abroad.

Market volatility is a risk, certainly, and each person should ensure that they take the necessary security measures to protect their virtual currencies. Therefore, in the specific case of El Salvador, the lack of responses to Chivo Wallet users regarding the disappearance of their Bitcoin is an unnecessary headache; not just because the citizens have given their biometric data to use the app —Which depends on the KYC (or Know Your Customer) to validate the identity—, but mainly because many Salvadorans have relied on a utility promoted by their own government to make their first foray into the crypto world.

It is worth mentioning that previously Chivo had also been the subject of controversy due to its ATM structure. The ATMs to recharge the wallet or extract money were the subject of frequent complaints due to their malfunction or saturation since they were enabled.

Nayib Bukele and the handling of cryptocurrencies

Beyond the controversies over Chivo Wallet, which require attention, El Salvador’s stance against Bitcoin generates mixed spirits. On the one hand, some credit President Nayib Bukele with being a visionary who dared to escape the world of traditional finance. On the other hand, those who oppose his figure consider that there is a lot of “staging” in his promoted revolutionary economic policy.

An avid tweeter, Bukele himself has used his personal account to report new Bitcoin acquisitions for the country’s coffers. In fact, on more than one occasion he has published that El Salvador “I bought the dip”; That is, it took advantage of the fall in the price of the cryptocurrency to buy it in quantity. This strategy is committed to making money when the value recovers or reaches new all-time highs, but it is not without its dangers. After all, no one knows for sure when a cryptocurrency has finished falling.

El Salvador just bought the dip. 100 extra coins acquired with a discount 🥳 # Bitcoin 🇸🇻 – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) November 26, 2021

Also, many Bitcoin enthusiasts claim Nayib Bukele to make public the addresses where the crypto balance of El Salvador is stored. Let’s bear in mind that one of the most important characteristics of cryptocurrencies is that they promise transparency; This means that any address that is made public can be checked to see what balance it has and what transactions were made. This surely does not interest individuals (privacy, after all); but it should be used by entities that have digital assets that come from donations or purchases with public money. Until now, the Salvadoran government has not made the aforementioned addresses public; in other words, citizens must trust that their country has what their authorities claim to have.

Bitcoin City, the most audacious project in El Salvador

Image: Presidential House (Twitter)

Last November, El Salvador hosted BitConf, a conference that brought together cryptocurrency lovers from around the world. The event lasted for a whole week and the attendees analyzed the effect of the adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender. There were also tours of the state mining farm that runs on geothermal energy provided by a volcano. But, without a doubt, the boldest announcement came at the closing of the convention from Nayib Bukele himself.

In absolute rockstar mode, the Salvadoran president unveiled plans for create the Bitcoin City. Yes, a city that will rely entirely on the use of cryptocurrency. The intention of the authorities is to build it from scratch and feed it with volcanic energy; for it a 10-year $ 1 billion bond will be issued with a coupon of 6.5%. Of the total money, 500 million will be used to buy Bitcoin, and the rest for infrastructure development.

For this initiative, Bukele assured that no tax will be charged on income, nor on profits or property. The promise is that neither contracts will be taxed nor will municipal taxes be paid. The only thing the authorities would charge it would be the VAT, the proceeds of which would be used for the maintenance of public areas.

Image: Presidential House (Twitter)

The initiative had a global impact, although many hold the motto “seeing is believing” before getting excited. In addition, with many Salvadorans suffering the disappearance of their Bitcoin from the Chivo Wallet, as long as they do not receive a solution to a problem that affects them hard on a daily basis, it will be difficult to convince them of the feasibility or viability of other daring proposals related to the use of cryptocurrencies.

