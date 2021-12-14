This app prevents Android users from being harassed with AirTags

In the middle of this year, a report anticipated that Manzana I was developing an app whose goal was to prevent Android users from being harassed with AirTags, the company’s small tracking device. After half a year of waiting, said app, by name Tracker Detect, is now available on Google’s mobile operating system.

Before continuing, it is important to detail the situation that gave rise to Tracker Detect on Android. Although AirTags were created to track lost items, some people began misusing them. For example, placing the device in someone else’s backpack or purse to know the location of its owner without his consent. This obviously generated an unwanted follow-up.

If the affected person had an iPhone, there was not too much problem, since the terminal sends an alert when detecting a possible tracking through AirTags belonging to other people. With Android, on the other hand, it was not possible to know. For several months, some people expressed their concern because your privacy could be compromised relatively easily. At that time, Apple was already dedicating efforts to offer an application that would solve it.

Tracker Detect comes precisely to prevent Android users from being harassed with AirTags or with any other device compatible with the Find My network. Its operation, in fact, is very similar to what is already integrated into iOS.

How does Tracker Detect work?

Once installed, you will receive an alert if the app detects an unknown AirTag “accompanying you”. If the tracking lasts for 10 minutes, you can make the AirTag beep to identify its location. What’s next after finding it? When you make contact with your smartphone —with NFC— you will receive instructions on how to remove its battery and deactivate it.

Be careful, to use Tracker Detect you don’t need an apple account. Just install it and start using it in a free. You can download it directly from the Play Store at the following link.

“Tracker Detect offers Android users the ability to search for a Find My compatible AirTag or trackers that might be traveling with them without their knowledge. We are raising the level of privacy for our users and the industry, and we hope others will follow, “an Apple representative told Engadget.

