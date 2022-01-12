This is how the return to theaters of the iconic scene of ‘Scream’ was recorded

The classic sequence of Drew Barrymore on the phone became an icon of terror. Not only for its powerful staging, references and magnificent visual construction. Also because Craven used the now iconic call to set the pace and tone of his film. For his 2022 reinvention with Scream 5, the scene returns but taken to a new technical level.

Actress Jenna Ortega, charged with being the new face of a footage for history, is also the center of considerable anticipation. How did you create the tension, the sense of terror, and the atmosphere of Craven’s great creation?

In Scream 5, the scene of the call returns, this time with a performance by Ortega and an essential addition for fans. The voice of Roger L. Jackson’s Ghostface is once again the common thread of the plot. And in the same way, the sequence is a tribute to the impact of the original. So using Ghostface’s voice as it was done the first time was an essential addition to guarantee the bond with the fans.

But he was also a curious technical prodigy, who had to show the call – and its consequences – from another point of view. From the use of cameras and unexpected angles, to the fact of raising its symbology from a new angle. For Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett it was essential that the relationship between the victims and the murderer was the same as the original film. And to achieve this, they began to analyze options so that the power of that crucial telephone conversation was of considerable weight in the plot.

Of course, in the Scream Ghostface saga he maintains an immediate and cruel relationship with his victims. And the call is the immediate and traditional link. For his new version – much more meta and more obsessed with the original universe – the conducting duo made several clever decisions. Among them, replicating the effect with new media and using the original voice to create the feeling of inevitability. The result is an interesting and tricky journey that also opens up a new vein for the plot.

A few weeks ago, Jenna Ortega told Collinder that the seemingly simple scene was complicated to unknown levels. Also that as part of the cast of Scream 5 it was a pleasure and a challenge to revert an iconic sequence.

“It’s a bit difficult, especially since in this specific scene there is a landline. Then there is also the mobile phone with the social media apps and iMessage and all that. So it was like playing two different scenes, which was a bit tricky and misleading, especially when support phones can confuse you. (…) I would say that the trick (for the scene to be credible) is to let yourself go. It’s really easy when you have Roger L. Jackson on the phone doing the real voice. “

Scream’s iconic voice that opens the door of terror

Of course, no Scream movie is complete without a brief interlude with Ghostface. Especially with the voice of Roger L. Jackson to connect the dots between the original and all the sequels. In fact, one of the cleverest additions to Scream 5 is recognizingthe value of the murderer’s voice as the focal point. And use it to create atmosphere and atmosphere within an entire plot that is developed with a sense of belonging that amazes for its sharpness.

Scream 5 uses not only the voice of Roger L. Jackson to establish an immediate relationship with the original film. Also, the film manages to create a perception about Scream as a foundational work. Halfway through the homage and also the creation of something new, the film triumphs. And without a doubt, Ghostface’s voice is part of that celebration of Wes Craven’s terrifying legacy.

