This is the new Hasselblad cameras of the OnePlus 10 Pro

Design first; then its key features, and now the camera-related news. OnePlus continues to reveal details of its new flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro, before its official announcement. Although we have already been able to know the technical data of its sensors, the company has preferred to keep, until now, all the news that will reach these cameras signed by Hasselblad.

The Oneplus 10 Pro camera comes with a triple lens of up to 50 megapixels. Precisely, this resolution is not taken by the primary sensor, but by the ultra-wide-angle camera. This, as a novelty, arrives with a 150 degree field of view. According to the company, this angle is up to four times greater than conventional wide-angle cameras.

The 150º of the OnePlus 10 Pro allows you to capture more information in a single shot, while opening the possibility of using different modes and functions, such as a fisheye effect which allows for more artistic results, such as those seen in the following examples.

In any case, and given that on some occasions the 150 degrees of the ultra-wide-angle sensor can be excessive, Oneplus allows you to adapt the sensor to a more closed angle. Maintaining, yes, that panoramic format. Specifically, the camera is capable of decrease to 110º and improve sensor distortion through artificial intelligence.

New photo modes for the OnePlus 10 Pro camera

The main camera, which has a resolution of 48 megapixels, also receives a significant upgrade. This, in addition, is inherited by both the ultra wide angle lens and the 8 megapixel telephoto lens. It’s all about the technology OnePlus Billion Color Solution, which is capable of capturing photos in a 10-bit color gamut. This results in more natural tones. In addition, according to the company, this technology makes the OnePlus 10 Pro capable of obtaining images with 25% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It assumes the ability to process 64 times more colors than the model announced last year.

Collaboration with Hasselblad on the OnePlus 10 Pro continues through different photo modes. One of the most important novelties is the 2nd gen Hasselblad Pro mode, which allows you to take photos in 12-bit RAW format. Also in a RAW + format, which offers better dynamic range, greater noise reduction and higher image quality for a better experience when editing the image.

In parallel, OnePlus has included a “Movie Mode” Focused on the video recording of the OnePlus 10 Pro. This works in a similar way to the ‘Pro’ mode that we see in the smartphone camera app, and allows adjusting the camera parameters, such as ISO, exposure or speed shutter both before and after recording. The possibility of recording video in LOG format, which offers a greater dynamic range and does not have a set color profile so that it can be edited more easily.

The OnePlus 10 Pro to be announced in China January 11 and it is expected to reach other countries throughout 2022. At the moment, there is no confirmed date for its commercialization outside the Asian market.

