This is the oldest ghost of which a representation is preserved

We all know. Most likely this year most people will recycle their La Casa de Papel costumes to dress up as a character from The Squid Game for Halloween. But hey, there may also still be people who continue with the classics and decide dress up as ghosts. It’s a great classic because the ghost concept is really old. But how much? Or, more specifically, do you know what the representation of the oldest ghost?

Answering this is complicated, since possibly the oldest representation did not survive the pass of the time. But if we focus on those images that have been preserved over the years and are still in the possession of humanity, the answer to this question is that the oldest ghost was represented in Mesopotamia, does 3,500 years, approximately.

This story is part of the book The First Ghosts: Most Ancient of Legacies, written by Dr. Irving Finkel, who works as an assistant guardian of Ancient Mesopotamia articles in the British museum. In it he tells several stories, including those of a Babylonian tablet in which a known spirit is represented for the first time. And the thing does not stop there, because the same tablet also gives the instructions for the living to help the ghost to go back to the underworld If necessary. Of course, it seems that the idea of ​​spectrum at that time was very different from what we have today. Especially if we compare with the ghosts that star in scary stories and traditional Halloween costumes.

This was the oldest ghost in the world

It is necessary to place the Babylonian tablet with the appropriate light and inclination to see how two silhouettes appear on it, corresponding to a woman with her hands tied and dragged on a leash by a young man.

As implied in the accompanying writings, it is a spirit that for some reason has left the underworld. Afterwards, she does not know how to return, so the man who is holding her by the leash offers to accompany her.

The tablet shows a dead woman, whom a man leads back to the underworld

Is not something terrifying. Rather, it is represented as a soul in pain that needs to leave the world of the living to return to the one that belongs to it now. Still, the fact that she’s dead makes her the oldest ghost whose representation has been preserved.

As for the back of the tablet, in addition to describing the scene, instructions are given to return to the underworld any possible spirit that has been trapped in the world of the living and “seizes a person and chases them and not can be persecuted ”. Come on, what could be said that gives the keys to a exorcism.

James Fraser and Chris Cobb

This consists of performing a ritual at dawn in which the women are dressed in specific outfits. figurines of a man and a woman, to which objects such as a comb and a bed. In addition, a I conjure the sun god and offer two glasses of beer.

Similar to other legends

The end of the text is curious, as it ends with the following sentence: “Don’t look behind you.”

This could evoke horror movies in which the protagonist looks back, directly or through a mirror, and finds the ghost that caused his sleepless nights. However, in this case it is rather something possibly related to stories like that of Orpheus and Eurydice.

The last sentence recalls the Greek legend of Orpheus and Eurydice

This is a legend from Greek mythology in which Orpheus, son of the gods Apollo and Calliope, decides go down to the underworld to rescue his wife Eurydice, who had just passed away. To get there, you must cross the River Styx, something that only the dead can do, aboard Charon’s boat.

No mortal can undertake the journey, but Orpheus had an ace up his sleeve: his lyre. There are numerous legends about his virtuosity with this instrument, capable of moving even the coldest souls. Charon was no exception. When the young man began to play sad melodies For the loss of his beloved, the boatman ended up taking pity on him and offered to accompany him.

He also had to deal with Cerberus, the three-headed dog that guarded the gates of hell. But he did not resist his music either. The last one was Persephone, wife of Hades and queen of hell. She also gave him permission. However, he put a single condition on it: during the trip back to the world of the living, I couldn’t look back to see Eurydice.

He accepted, but throughout the trip he was afraid that Persephone had lied to him and it was not his wife who was accompanying him. Still, he resisted the temptation just long enough to turn to look just as he reached his destination. The problem was that the part of the boat in which Eurydice was going, which was in the back, had not yet come to light. Because, faded forever, leaving Orpheus shattered.

It is possible that this legend is related to some Mesopotamian legend Hence, mortals accompanying the dead to the underworld are advised not to look back. Although in this case the trip is in the opposite direction.

And so is the story of the oldest ghost in the world. Actually, it is not difficult to imitate for those still looking for an original Halloween costume. Of course, in the streets there will be far fewer people dressed like that in the red jumpsuits or the tracksuit of The Squid Game.