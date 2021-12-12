This is the post-credit scenes of ‘Don’t look up’, the Netflix comedy

We could almost say that a Don’t look up (Adam McKay, 2021), Netflix’s satire with meteorite included, works in large part because it somewhat resembles The House of Gucci (Ridley Scott, 2021): if one counts among its actors with Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons or Jared Leto, the other has Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Ron Perlman or Mark Rylance, which is said soon. And, with such deals, both earn a lot for their film cause.

The possibilities of the interpretations in the second feature are accentuated by the eccentricity and surrealism of his comedy; something to be expected with a director and screenwriter like the American Adam McKay. But what we could not assume is that he would decide to add a couple of post-credit scenes in the manner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe; And, for that tone of Don’t look up that includes even parodies of the unfortunate Donald Trump, more in the style of those of the irreverent Thor: Ragnarok (Taika Waititi, 2017) than of other more serious installments of it.

No happy ending was possible for ‘Don’t look up’

Netflix

This Netflix movie couldn’t have a happy ending. If not, he would have betrayed his relentless spirit, which mocks the bleak human banality and the overwhelming sociopolitical stupidity in today’s civilization; specifically limited in the United States. It exaggerates, of course, but it is necessary so that humor and criticism fulfill their essential and sacred role. Thus, despite the efforts of Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his colleagues Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Teddy Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), the apocalypse occurs in Don’t Look Up.

The gigantic asteroid that she had discovered ends up slamming into our blue planet. Because neither the team of President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep), nor the communicators Brie Evantee (Cate Blanchett) and Jack Bremmer (Tyler Perry) nor the tech mogul Peter Isherwell (Mark Rylance) really take it seriously. Despite what the latter builds a ship so that a select group of people can Go out on their feet in search of another habitable planet before the colossal boulder crashes and annihilates them.

Of course, while the persevering but downcast Randall Mindy, Kate Dibiasky and Teddy Oglethorpe face the same fate as the vast majority of humanity, perishing together with their loved ones, the blissful ship takes off. And its occupants can go with their ridiculous pretenses to another place in the galaxy. And all this is diametrically opposed to the heroic of Armageddon, the dramatic of Deep Impact (Michael Bay, Mimi Leder, 1998) and the solemnity of both approaches to the same story about the end of the world.

Not even after the apocalypse is there redemption

Netflix

In the first post-credits or inter-credits scene of Don’t Look Up, the ship manages to land on a suitable planet to live twenty-something thousand years after Kate Dibiasky’s meteorite sweeps across the Earth’s surface. When they descend to their new home, there are comments that it is a joy that only a few dozen cryogenized people died during the long journey. And, within seconds, a monster killer alien and devours to the Janie Orlean by Meryl Streep, and Mark Rylance’s Peter Isherwell says that it must be a bronteroc, as his futuristic algorithm had predicted a few sequences ago.

On the other hand, the final scene reveals that at least there has been a survivor in the now inhospitable globe. Its about Jason orlean Jonah Hill, son of the president; whom the latter had abandoned there through sheer carelessness, hilariously incompatible with maternal love. The unpleasant individual comes out of the ruins of the White House, still calling his mother on the run; Y decide to record a video with your mobile phone and the absurd idea of ​​sending it to a network that no longer exists.

Also in Kirkwood student media