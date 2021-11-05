This is what living with polycystic ovary syndrome is like

The normal thing is that the period does not hurt, they say. However, there are many people who complain, with good reason, that theirs are invalidating. Endometriosis is one of them. But polycystic ovary syndrome it can also be. In addition to the intense pain, it presents with other symptoms and complications that make menstruation not an easy path.

Polycystic ovary syndrome causes pain. But it is also associated with other complications. From propensity to overweight and the obesity until excessive hair growth in places where, for aesthetics, it should not be. Passing by propensity to hypertension and to insulin resistance. In addition, of all the side effects added by the main treatment of PCOS: the contraceptives.

In Kirkwood student media we have spoken with five women who have polycystic ovary syndrome, also known as PCOS, about this topic. We have also asked the doctor about this. Ana Roman, Head of Gynecology at the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital. But let’s see in more depth what this SOP is.

Polycystic ovary syndrome

PCOS affects between 6 and 21% of women of reproductive age

“Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a very heterogeneous condition in its clinical presentation, evolution and long-term consequences. It constitutes the form most common chronic anovulation and affects 6-21% of women of reproductive age, “Román tells Kirkwood student media.” The criteria necessary to establish the diagnosis of PCOS have varied over the years. Today the existence of clinical hyperandrogenism, manifested in the form of hirsutism (excessive hair growth in areas where there should not be); acne me androgenic alopecia, or analytical with an elevation of free testosterone and 17 OH progesterone, and at least one of the following signs or symptoms: the polycystic ultrasound aspect of the ovaries or anovulation “, he adds.

And what causes PCOS? Román explains that the causes are “multifactorial”, but that “it generally originates from alterations in the correct functioning of the ovaries.” In addition, if there are other factors in the person “such as an increase in LH gonadotropin and estrogens, a decrease in FSH and an increase in insulin levels, which we call hyperinsulinism (due to an increase in tissue resistance to the action of insulin) “. All this contributes to “not developing a dominant follicle in the ovary, but rather several that are going to produce estrogens.”

Pain, irregular periods, and PCOS

In polycystic ovary syndrome, menstruation sometimes does not occur and at other times, bleeding continues beyond the 7 days that it should last

The PCOS pain It comes from those follicles that do not release the ovum. And it is that they can end up becoming cysts. As happened to Ana, a 33-year-old girl who was diagnosed around the age of 17 or 18. “One day I was in the office and it started to hurt a lot on my right side. At that time I thought it could be appendicitis and they took me to the hospital. When they did the ultrasound they saw that it was a follicular cyst of about five centimeters “, as he explains to Kirkwood student media.

Damaris’s first period was when she was 13 years old and lasted 32 days. “The later ones even lasted several months,” he tells Kirkwood student media. This led to anemia that facilitated the diagnosis of this syndrome. And is that the bleed between rules is another of the symptoms of PCOS. Sometimes menstruation does not occur and at other times, bleeding continues beyond the 7 days that it can last.

28-year-old Noelia’s periods have also been difficult, especially because of the pain. “From the age of 14 I went several times to the emergency room due to severe menstrual pain and excessive bleeding”, Explain. For this young woman, the worst part of PCOS is “making it look like an exaggeration.”

“I have found both men and women ignoring my symptoms and my discomfort treating me as exaggerated. Menstruation on many occasions has prevented me from leading a normal life. I have never felt confident enough to miss my job (or ask for telework) for be with the rule. You suffer it in silence. ” Noelia, diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome

Without ovulation there is no pregnancy

One of the consequences that the ovules are not detached from the ovary is that the pregnancy is more complicated for people with this syndrome. It does not mean that it is impossible, but it is true that it causes “subfertility” and even “infertility,” according to Román. On the other hand, if we also add obesity and insulin resistance, it could be a bigger problem: “In PCOS, obese patients with insulin resistance, in addition to this factor, associate alterations in the quality of the oocytes and in the endometrial maturation so, in the presence of an ovulatory cycle, the occasional implantation capacity of a possible fertilized ovum is also diminished “, adds the gynecologist.

“We have a history of PCOS in my family,” explains Ana. “So it took my mother about a year to get pregnant with me since they decided to have me, “he tells Kirkwood student media.

Regarding the possible infertility caused by PCOS, Noelia explains that while other friends have told her what can happen, she has “never” been told. “A nurse just told me that my ovaries are a little more lazy and it doesn’t have to be a problem, “he says.

For her part, Gema, 40 years old and with two children conceived naturally, explains that she has already When she was diagnosed at 17 years old, she was told about the possibility that she could not have children. “The radiologist who diagnosed me told me point-blank that I was not going to have children in my life,” he explains. “Of all the problems that could arise from PCOS, that was the one that I marked until I had my first child“, bill.

Nevertheless, this type of infertility can be remedied. And is that if a woman with polycystic ovary syndrome wants to be a mother, it can be with the help of “drugs that stimulate ovulation along with others that lower blood glucose levels and increase tissue sensitivity to insulin.” Ultimately, getting pregnant can, in some cases, be more difficult; but it’s not impossible.

PCOS: beyond pain

And it is that polycystic ovary syndrome is not only the pain or the possible infertility that it entails; rather, it is accompanied by other characteristics that can damage the self-esteem of those who suffer from it. Such as excessive growth of hair on the face, neck, chest, around the navel, thighs, legs or arms. But this is not even the worst. Since the insulin resistance and the tendency to obesity they are two factors that will always be there. With two other consequences: the tendency to hypertension and the diabetes.

For this reason, it is very important that women with PCOS weight is controlled. Although, at the same time, with this syndrome it is very difficult to maintain an adequate weight. For example, Gema explains that despite maintaining healthy habits, “I am not able to get rid of being overweight.”

“For me the worst has been all the changes that my body has undergone both physical and internal”

This is also the case with Maria, 21 years old. At 18, his gynecologist diagnosed him with polycystic ovary syndrome. And for her “the worst have been all the changes my body has undergone both physical and internal, “she says. Without any change in her diet or routine, she gained weight and had many mood swings. In fact, she was diagnosed with” fatty liver and insulin resistance. “Fortunately, her GP He thought about PCOS and the specialist confirmed the diagnosis. before he had already gone “many times to the gynecologist without getting an answer”.

Treatment

Women with PCOS are often recommended to take contraceptives, either orally or in another of the formats that can be found. The important is control the hormonal process. This is the case of María and Dámaris. However, some women prefer not to take contraceptives due to the large number of side effects they have; as is the case with Ana and Noelia. In these cases, you must have an annual check-up by gynecologists.

Gema had her first cyst removed this year: “Fortunately everything went well”

In the event that contraceptives are not taken, the cysts can be very painful and large and must be removed through an operation. “From the pregnancies, the main concern has been that of the cysts that must be monitored. This year I have already had to remove the first one, which has caused me a lot of pain (apparently it grew very fast and twisted) “, says Gema. Besides, they had to do tests and verify that it was a benign cyst, with the consequent concern that this entails. “Fortunately, everything went well,” he says.

On the other hand, whether the person with PCOS wants to be a mother or is not recommended “Physical exercise and a hypocaloric diet when patients are associated with obesity. Weight loss, on occasions, is enough to restore the proper functioning of the ovary and reverse peripheral insulin resistance,” says Román to Kirkwood student media.

PCOS and polycystic ovaries

You also have to make a differentiation. Polycystic ovary syndrome is not exactly the same as polycystic ovaries. And it is that the ovaries in an ultrasound can have these characteristics; but have no more associated symptoms to PCOS and that does not mean that you have this syndrome. On the contrary, the same thing happens, “we can establish the diagnosis of the disease in the presence of clinical or analytical hyperandrogenism and anovulation; but the appearance of the ovaries on ultrasound may be completely normal“, indicates the gynecologist.

In short, we see that pain is one of the characteristics of polycystic ovary syndrome; but it is by no means the only one. It is best to consult with a gynecologist if we think we may have PCOS so that they can guide us in any of our doubts in this regard.