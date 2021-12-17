Three things you should know about ‘the Witcher’ before watching the series

The second season of The Witcher is now available on Netflix. The immediate continuation of Netflix’s 2019 hit promises to correct the errors of the first and expand the story. But two years away (and in an age with an enormous amount of content) the details of the first chapters seem very far away.

For a good number of fans, The Witcher is more related to Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series and the video game than to the series. So to understand the dynamics and rhythm of the television version, it is necessary to refresh the story. Especially when the second season will be a review of the The entire universe of Geralt de Rivia.

What do you need to know – or remember – about the series? We leave you a list of three quick things you should know so that you can better enjoy the second season.

One of the essential things to remember about the first season is the way the script develops the story of its characters. Especially the way it connects the three main lines. In an attempt to make the narration more dynamic, The Witcher developed in a non-linear fashion.

Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer and Ciri, those tangled timelines



The Witcher told the stories of Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Ciri (Freya Allan) in parallel threads that ended up coming together. This despite the fact that they happened at different moments in time and there were no indications real elements of some element separated or united them.

Geralt of Rivia’s first appearance in the series occurs 40 years before the fall of Cintra. It is the oldest chronological point in the program. With the nickname “The Butcher of Blaviken”, Geralt is by then a mix between warrior and fearsome creature.

As for Yennefer, we know her as a deformed young woman who ends up training to become a sorceress in Aretuza. For her part, Ciri is the princess of Cintra, united with Geralt after he invoked the Law of Surprise.

But in the end, they all came together in a single point: the moment when Geralt and Ciri met again. Also, in the final grand display of Yennefer’s power. So remember: in The Witcher nothing is what it seems and everything happens at your own pace.

A monster hunter in the middle of the thicket

In general, the only thing you should be clear about for the second season of The Witcher is that Geralt of Rivia is a monster hunter. A fact that coincides with the history of the character in the literary world and in that of the video game. One that also He is a mercenary and he sells his services to the highest bidder. Also, that like all sorcerers in history, he is despised and feared in equal measure.

The action takes place in The Continent, a wild and hostile place. The territory borders on the east with the Korath desert and on the west with Great Sea. According to the literary saga, the world in which Geralt of Rivia inhabits it was created by the conjunction of the spheres. A story that spans 1,500 years before the beginning of that of the sorcerer.

The invocation of the Law of surprise in the Witcher

Geralt and Ciri are united by the Law of Surprise. It is an ancient tradition that allows a man demands a reward by saving the life of the other. But there is no way to predict what the savior may ask for. In the first season The Witcher, Geralt invokes the ancient right to save the life of the man who dared to ask for the hand of Pavetta, princess of Cintra. That, despite his misshapen appearance and opposition from the court.

Geralt demands from Dunny “what he has but doesn’t know.” By then, Pavetta is pregnant with Ciri and the bond ends up uniting the unborn princess with the sorcerer. The season ends with the meeting of Geralt and the princess to honor the old magic that unites them definitively in the future.

