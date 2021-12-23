Tom Holland talks about great cameos from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Attention, spoiler alert: this publication contains important Spoilers about Spider-Man: No Way Home. If you have not seen them, we recommend that you stop reading immediately.

A week has passed since the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in various parts of the world. Therefore, Disney and Marvel Studios considered that enough time has passed for include spoilers in the conversation that surrounds the feature film, and the most recent publication of its website is proof of this.

Marvel published an interesting interview with Tom Holland and Zendaya, in which they both express what it was like to work with two of the star signings of Spider-Man: No Way Home. We refer, of course, to Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield, who again resumed their Spider-Man roles. These scenes, which were dreamed of by millions of fans for so many months, came true thanks to the Multiverse.

About Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland said that he is a very funny person. “We have so many inside jokes that came from working with Tobey,” adding, “I was really excited. [Maguire] to return. You could tell it really meant a lot to him. Him putting the suit back on, us getting back together. It was amazing”.

Regarding sharing space with Andrew Garfield on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland was also very affectionate with his new colleague. “Andrew Garfield, the legend himself. He’s a lovely boy. I think this movie was his way of making peace with Spider-Man. It was a privilege working with him. I know it meant a lot to him. “

Zendaya was also in awe on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Zendaya likewise had words to describe the connection that emerged between Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield: “They care deeply about their characters, what their journey as Spider-Man had been like. It was so beautiful to see them all connect in that and To be able to talk to each other about such a special experience, because very few people have been able to put the suit on. It was great to see how much you cared and how you supported each other. It was so sweet. “

After Spider-Man: No Way Home, will we see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Without a doubt, it is what the fandom wants. Recently, Daniel Ritchman, who is usually a reliable source about future Marvel productions, pointed out that Garfield could return in a future production. Time will answer our concerns.

