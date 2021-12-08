Twitter will add sensitive content warnings for specific tweets

The handling of sensitive content on social media is always controversial. Little by little, the main platforms have incorporated tools that allow users to inform whether the photos or videos they publish correspond to impressionable themes, with which not everyone may want to interact. This method is far from perfect, but at least it allows you to anticipate the facts and avoid complaints of inappropriate content in an even greater amount than what already exists. Thus, Twitter announced news that could soon reach all users.

We are talking about a new option to manage sensitive content warnings. Let us remember that Twitter already allows people to apply a kind of “barrier” to the audiovisual content that they attach in their tweets; However, the system implemented so far has a major flaw: the notice is established in all posts of an account, regardless of whether or not they contain material that requires discretion.

Fortunately, from the social network they seem to have understood that this method is far from ideal. As reported through the Twitter Safety account, the platform has started testing sensitive content warnings in individual tweets. This means that users will be able to display these alerts in specific posts, when what is posted requires it.

It is not yet known when it will be available for all profiles but it will be, without a doubt, an important addition to optimize the management of the photos and videos that are shared. Especially if we take into account the amount of viral content that is shared on this platform.

People use Twitter to discuss what’s happening in the world, which sometimes means sharing unsettling or sensitive content. We’re testing an option for some of you to add one-time warnings to photos and videos you Tweet out, to help those who might want the warning. pic.twitter.com/LCUA5QCoOV – Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) December 7, 2021

Twitter content warnings may be applied individually

From what you see in the short video shared from Twitter, the process to incorporate a content warning will be very simple. When loading the image in question you must enter to edit it; and from the flag icon it will be possible to indicate that the material may be disturbing for certain users. In addition, it must be established that it corresponds to one of three possible categories: violence, nudity or sensitive.

Thus, as is currently the case, the content will be blurred and with the corresponding notice, and those who wish to see it uncensored will have to tap on it to gain access. The test will be available initially for a small number of Twitter users, but it could come to a massive launch soon.

Related