What does the mysterious note from The Professor say?

The paper house came to an end making it clear why it has become a phenomenon. His plot will continue to intrigue fans even after his final chapter cut to black.. A magnificent example of this is everything related to the note that The Professor sends, through Alicia Sierra, to his nephew. A key detail that ends up being key in the resolution of the plot of the series.

Everything about Rafael (Patrick Criado), Berlin’s son (Pedro Alonso), has been enigmatic from the beginning –in an argument that is complicated in itself–. All signs pointed to his character being the catalyst for a great escape, but in the later episodes of La casa de papel, there is a sudden turn. One that, without a doubt, is one of the great points of a series that based its effectiveness on defying expectations.

To put everything in context: when Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) meets Rafael and Tatiana (Diana Gómez), she gives him a note from The Professor (Álvaro Morte). And, in what seems like an unexplained decision, the gold they had stolen goes back to the original thieves. Yes indeed: at no time is it revealed what said note contained. What would The Professor have written on that paper to convince his nephew to turn the mutiny back?

The first great theory that circulates in networks about the end of La casa de papel is that The Professor has given them a share of the loot. Tatiana, in a brief scene, asks Rafael: “Are you sure he’s going to give you your part?” He responds “Yes, it is a family matter.” However, we still do not know what the note contains. Does it include a figure, percentage, or the assurance that you will receive enough money to act that way?

The Professor, always with the last word, even at the end of ‘La casa de papel’

However, some internet users have another version of the ending of La casa de papel that may be the correct one and shows the clockwork mechanism that the series is. According to Reddit user LastChance1337, it could all be a well-conceived scam. One that, in addition, was forged in front of the public’s eyes. As the commenter explains, the gold that Rafael had in his possession was, in reality, the false, not the real one.

In episode 7 of season 5, during minute 40:21, you can see the clean gold and without the mark of the group of assailants. But the one that Rafael holds in chapter 9 and the one that is kept in the vault in the next one, bears a visible mark with Dali’s face.

If true, The Professor never stopped having an ace up his sleeve. But this theory about the ending of La casa de papel leads us to an unavoidable question: what is the upset about the loss of fake gold? According to the aforementioned Reddit user, The Professor needed said fake gold to negotiate with the Police, as happens at the end of the last episode.

Whatever the answer and like any phenomenal work worth its salt, The paper house leaves a few mysteries to debate. Also, the feeling that the story continues, hand in hand with Berlin and his son Rafael. An outcome that, without a doubt, reflects the personality of the series throughout its five parts: a box full of surprises.

