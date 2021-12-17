What’s new in Google Chrome will save you money on your purchases

Google Chrome now it is able to alert if an item you were looking for has dropped in price. This is one of the new functions designed to make holiday shopping easier. The feature also allows you to get rid of extensions or to check the discount manually.

The price alerts, in particular, appear in the upper area of ​​the Google Chrome windows and allow you to know at a glance the reduction of the item and its previous price. There is no need to refresh the page, although the tab should be open all the time. The feature is currently only available on Chrome for Android and for users in the United States. Google assures that it will soon reach its browser for iOS, but it is unknown if it will expand to the rest of the markets.

The company has also not clarified whether the sales will be shown in all stores that offer items to buy or only on selected websites. However, major retailers are likely to support this feature.

Google Chrome is also now capable of collect those items stored in the baskets buying from online stores. To do this, it offers direct access through its “Shoping” tab whenever it is accessed from the browser for Windows or Mac. In this way, if you add a product to the cart of an online store, you close the tab and do not remember the name of the web, you can access the new Google section and check the articles.

Google Lens can also help you search for articles through Chrome

In parallel, Google has launched a feature for Chrome that makes use of the Google Lens. The function, in particular, allows you to take pictures of physical items. For example, those you see in a shop window. In this way, you can check if it is available in some online stores. While this feature has been available for a while, now integrates into the browser’s own search bar. The app, remember, also implemented improvements in “Shopping” thanks to MUM, its advanced AI. Among them, the possibility of checking stock of products in nearby physical stores or a function to search for items similar to a product that is no longer available.

Finally, Google Chrome is also facilitating the registration and payment process with the possibility of saving the credentials to quickly log in or even generate passwords automatically when registering in different online portals.

