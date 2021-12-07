Who is Spider-Man 2099, in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’?

The presentation of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One) brought with it several surprises. From the outset, they are the first images about an expected sequel. After the success of Spider-Man: A New Universe and the post-credits scene of that production, it was a matter of time to hear about its continuity. That final clip and the current news have a lot to do with the reference to Spider-Man 2099, a character that was hinted at in that scene.

The trailer for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse arrived on December 4, a few days after Spider-Man: No Way Home makes its debut in theaters and with multiple rumors and concrete information about that universe. Today, it is Sony’s flagship franchise, and the company is responding by tackling various projects. In that sense, everything related to Spider-Man: A New Universe generates interest because it is the sequel to an Oscar-winning film.

But this sneak peek at Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is so much more. It should be noted that Spider-Man: A New Universe was the first major production in which the Spider-Man mantle was approached from an inclusive perspective, as opposed to the more classic Peter Parker stereotype. Miles Morales, in his own way, became a kind of symbol in that sense. His story, in this new story, will continue to unfold but he will find in Spider-Man 2099 someone who can offer quite a bit of resistance.

The trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Sony presented a trailer faithful to the aesthetics, tone and narrative sense developed in Spider-Man: a new universe: from the color palette to the tone of the story, delving further into the possibilities offered by being able to go back and forth between the Spider-Man universes.

Spider-Man: A New Universe was released in 2018. Then, it won for best animated film at the Golden Globe Awards, Film Critics Awards, BAFTA Awards and Oscars. Criticism and audience embraced a story that preserves part of the natural story of Spider-Man and, in turn, refreshes it by offering various approaches and winks related to current issues, such as racial inclusion, among other aspects that can be interpreted.

Spider-Man 2099: who is it?

The trailer for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse offered more images about Spider-Man 2099, also known as Miguel O’Hara. This character first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man Vol 1, released in August 1992. When he assumed the mantle of Spider-Man, Miguel was already a Mexican scientist working for the Alchemax corporation. It is in this company where he acquires special skills, after getting involved in a project aimed at creating genetically improved people.

What is the particularity of your story? That project was inspired by giving Spider-Man-like abilities. Miguel O’Hara arrives at them after an accident. Long before that time, Miguel was born due to an extramarital affair between Conchata O’Hara and Tyler Stone. From the beginning, in addition to family tensions, Miguel showed cognitive abilities and an above-average IQ. That’s one of the reasons you end up entering a school for gifted people.

There he begins to develop his skills and, within the comic, various topics are also touched that can be understood from an inclusive perspective in relation to different communities. Miguel graduated from that special school as an expert in genetic engineering. Then he was able to enter Alchemax. At the company he rose with ease until the accident that changed his life.

So far, his story is quite traditional. What happen? The story, developed by Peter David and designed by Rick Leonardo, It takes place during the 90s, in a universe in which superheroes are not in an active role and the United States is governed by corporations. It is a dystopia in which organized crime personalities like Kingpin end up running companies like the one where Miguel O’Hara works, Alchemex.

As suggested through Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Miles Morales will travel to Miguel O’Hara’s timeline and the two will have a conflict. It remains to be seen if this holds up throughout production or is just an initial altercation that should then be brought into a new friendship or alliance to face off against a notable villain.

