Why did a beloved character return in season 4?

Cobra Kai’s tale works on different scales. The first, and most obvious, has to do with the protagonists Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph George Macchio Jr.). They are the main connection to The Karate Kid franchise. The other record is made up of different co-stars and secondary characters who have been gaining recognition. and esteem within the followers of the Netflix series.

In that second line they could join Miguel Diaz, played by Xolo Maridueña, Robby Keene, played by Tanner Buchanan, the feminine power of Cobra Kai, with Samantha LaRusso, played by Mary Mouser, and Tory Nichols, played by Peyton List . Beyond those names, another that has caused a sensation in part of the fandom of the series is that of Stingray, played by Paul Walter Hauser.

What happened to this character? After the second season of Cobra Kai, in the third he disappeared for no clear reason. This generated different questions among the followers. Recently, during an interview given to Comic Book, Hayden Schlossberg, the executive producer of the Netflix series, made some comments regarding Stingray’s absence and his reinstatement during season 4.

Cobra Kai and the return of Stingray in season four

Hayden Schlossberg explained during the interview that the main reason why actor Paul Walter Hauser did not appear during the third season of the series was the filming of Cruella (Craig Gillespie, 2021). Paul Walter Hauser was one of the protagonists of that film. The detail? The recording of the film coincided with that of Cobra Kai. Therefore, it was not possible to coordinate the schedule for the actor to be in the third season.

On Paul Walter Hauser’s work within Cobra Kai, Hayden Schlossberg explained:

“It was amazing working with him in season 2. Both the production team and him, we were planning to include it in season 3. Then he got his role in Cruella. The movie was being shot abroad during the same time frames as ours. It became impossible for us to have him there ”.

The initial plan he had with the actor included the third season of Cobra Kai. However, participation should have delayed until reaching the most recent season, four, recently released on Netflix. On the passage of Paul Walter Hauser through these new chapters, the producer explained:

“We knew we wanted him to be on the show not just in a way that was comical., but also in a way that she could use some of her dramatic abilities. We wanted it to be shocking and relevant to the story, rather than just a waste. “

Delving into his participation at the end of this season of Cobra Kai, in a key role due to the fact that it triggers different events, Hayden Schlossberg said:

“His roller coaster in episode eight was a lot of fun. First plotting the story and then filming. We were able to see the wide range of emotions that Paul is capable of bringing to a role.“.

The fourth season of Cobra Kai has been available on Netflix since December 31, 2021

