Will ‘Eternals’ have a sequel? In Marvel they still do not have it so clear

At least as regards the criticism of the specialized press, Eternals isn’t getting the reception Marvel and Disney hoped for. During the past weekend, in fact, it became the worst rated film in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is not a minor situation. All this negative panorama that surrounds the feature film makes us wonder: Will there be a sequel?

In the past, when the superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have had success in their first film, it is common to see a continuation of their story in later years. However, in Marvel they still do not have it very clear with Eternals. In an interview with The Toronto Sun, Nate Moore, the film’s producer, hinted that producing the sequel is not necessarily a mandatory situation.

“It is not something that is essential [refiriéndose a la secuela de Eternals]. Obviously, we have ideas of where we could go, but there is no hard and fast rule that we have to have three [películas] And this is the first, “said Moore. Of course, Marvel will have the last word. This important decision may depend more on performance at the international box office than on audience opinion.

The producer continued his speech by emphasizing that, although they were able to make their ideas come true in Eternals, there are some more that could be covered in future installments. “We felt there was enough story that it could be a contained universe. We definitely have ideas of how things might cross over later. But in this movie, with 10 characters and Dane Whitman, the Celestials and the Deviants, we had enough with what. play, “he declared.

Despite everything, Eternals wants to succeed at the box office

Eternals will be released exclusively in theaters on November 4th. It will be from that day on when we will be able to evaluate its economic performance among an audience that eagerly awaits it despite the negative reviews. The distribution It is made up of Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phatos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Dong-seok Ma (Gilgamesh), Angelina Jolie (Thena), Barry Keoghan (Druig), Gemma Chan (Sersi) and Kit Harington (Black Knight).