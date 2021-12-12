Will ‘Halo Infinite’ become a ‘Destiny’ style game-as-a-service?

Halo Infinite He already has a few days with us and, fortunately, he has generated very positive feelings for most of his players, including us. 343 Industries, the Redmond-based studio, surprised us with their best work to date, one that will lay the foundation for the future of the franchise as far as the campaign is concerned. However, it is possible that the current playable proposal is only part of Microsoft’s true plan with Halo Infinite.

If you already had the opportunity to play it, you may have noticed that the Zeta ring it was not fully exploited. And by the above I do not mean that the playable scenario is a waste, but that much of the ring is inaccessible. In addition to the above, during this week a couple of reports emerged that invite us to think that the experience of Halo Infinite will continue to grow over time. Not only in multiplayer, but also in the campaign.

First, Microsoft applied for trademark registration Halo: The Endless in United States. The document, unfortunately, does not provide much detail beyond the name. It only mentions that the brand is related to “goods and services” related to video games. However, community theories agree that we are facing an expansion for Halo Infinite. If you have finished the story, you will know why.

Another important point is that, according to Jason Schreier, a Bloomberg journalist and one of the most trusted sources in the industry, 343 Industries got rid of two-thirds of the original map by Halo Infinite. The reason? The enormous size of the stage did not match what the creative team wanted to achieve. It was better to propose a smaller map, but well structured in playable terms, rather than one that felt empty.

Halo Infinite is ready to expand

What does the above information lead us to? If we analyze it well, Halo Infinite could be the foundation of a constantly growing platform. In other words: a game as a service. This type of titles is distinguished, mainly, by offering new content every certain period of time. The objective? Retain players and create a recurring source of income.

Destiny is an excellent example of a game as a serviceas Bungie continues to expand the playable offering with events and expansions, among other offerings that keep the interest of its community alive.

How could Halo Infinite embrace the model of a game as a service? Let’s go by parts. First of all, the Zeta ring lends itself to introducing new zones. Something that characterized the campaign is that the setting does not change much in terms of biomes. This makes sense because we only visit a portion of the map. However, why not think that we could explore other types of landscapes in Zeta Halo? Perhaps the removed fragments had different atmospheres.

Of course, if you introduce new areas on the map, you have the freedom to pose new stories that are developed in it. And be careful, because they do not necessarily have to be carried out by Master Chief. Destiny, even from The Division, have shown that a “simple” setting is enough to deliver entirely new storytelling experiences.

Trying to be relevant longer

It is also clear that Microsoft wants to keep Halo Infinite in the industry spotlight. Only the multiplayer mode jumped on the train of Seasonal format and the Battle Pass so that the contents are continuously updated. Of course, to access some of them you have to open your wallet.

Having Halo Infinite bringing new experiences to its campaign and multiplayer would allow Microsoft to have a title permanently attracting reflectors. This represents a lifesaver in periods when it is not possible to launch new games. Today’s projects require more resources, but above all time to complete. Halo Infinite can fill those gaps perfectly.

If Halo Infinite truly lives up to its name and follows the path of games as a service, the next year We could see Microsoft detailing its strategy. Let us also not forget that the cooperative campaign and Forge mode.

