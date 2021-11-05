Windows 10 for 7.11 euros

Keysfan.com is an online store to find virtually any software license and offers, and even games. Within its stock we will find the latest products at the best prices on the market.

Right now and taking advantage of the arrival of November 11, one of the most important dates in terms of discounts, Keysfan.com has launched its campaign for 11/11 with discounts and software offers that we should not miss. Here below you have the main ones.

Products with special prices

Windows 10 Professional for only 7.11 eurosWindows 10 is considered by many to be the most stable version with the greatest potential. With Windows 10 you can be sure that your computer will run smoothly, at the same time that it will be protected with all the security patches. We can also update to Windows 11 for free. Windows 10 Pro Professional for 2 PCs for 11.11 euros. If you still want to pay less for a license, the solution is to buy two and share it with someone. In this way you will only pay a little more than five euros for each of them. Window 11 Professional CD-Key for 15.11 euros. The most modern version of Windows is at your fingertips for a very low price. Improve your productivity and enjoy its improved interface, with new functions such as compatibility with Android applications. Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus for 36.99 euros. Microsoft Office 2021 is the latest version of Office, released at the same time as Windows 11. It includes the programs most used by everyone, such as Word, Excel or PowerPoint. More products with special prices

Additional discounts

50% discount on versions of the Windows operating system, for example Windows 11 Home, Windows Server, and many others. All you have to do is enter the discount code SKF50.

62% discount on operating system and Office suite bundles: another special discount to buy most of Windows licenses and even Bundles with Office from 44 euros. The way to achieve this is by using the discount code SKF62.

62% discount on more Microsoft products, such as Microsoft Visio, Project. Use the code SKF62 and see how the price is updated.

A simple and secure purchase process

Purchasing an activation license, or any software offering, at Keysfan couldn’t be easier and safer. You simply have to choose the license you want, make the purchase and in less than 24 hours you will have the code in your email address. Here we explain how to buy at Keysfan.

Finally, you can select different means of payment, such as PayPal, perhaps the most recommended. If you have any questions or the email with the password does not arrive correctly, your customer service will give you a quick response through the email Support@Keysfan.com.