Windows 11 : This update resolves the certificate issue

Some Windows 11 users have been experiencing problems with some built-in OS applications. This week, Microsoft confirmed that the errors were related to an expired digital certificate and offered a solution that required manual intervention. Now the Redmonds have begun to deploy a patch that will arrive automatically to all users.

The expiration of the digital certificate on October 31, and the problems related to it, have led Microsoft to break its usual update schedule. The KB5008295 patch promises to “fully resolve a set of issues affecting the Snipping Tool, the touch keyboard, some built-in applications, and S mode in Windows 11.”

This update, which has been available on the Beta and Release Preview channels since yesterday, November 4, will be offered automatically through Windows Update to all users. Of course, as with the other updates, the computers must have a valid Windows license and the system updates correctly configured.

Those who wish can check for updates manually. To do this, they just have to go to Start> Settings> Windows Update and click Check for updates. Immediately, the Windows 11 computer will connect to the Microsoft servers and display the available updates. System administrators will find the patch in the Microsoft Update Catalog.

It should be noted that for the changes in KB5008295 to take effect, the system will need to be rebooted. It should also be noted that it is the first emergency update that Microsoft releases for Windows 11. And this comes just two weeks after the fix for performance issues with AMD processors.

What problems does expired digital certificate cause in Windows 11?

In a support document, Microsoft points out which are the Windows 11 applications and functions that can fail with the expiration of the digital certificate. These are the following:

Snipping tool Accounts page in Settings app (S mode only) Touch keyboard, voice typing and emoji panel Input Method Editor User Interface (IME UI) Getting Started App and Tips.

