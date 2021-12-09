With the new Tinder you can flirt according to your musical tastes

Tinder is the dating platform par excellence and in recent years it has incorporated several tools aimed at improving interaction between users. Among so many, the most recent is the Musical Mode, a new integration with Spotify that allows discover other people’s taste in music before matching.

This feature is available in the Explore section, which was also recently added to Tinder. What the Musical Mode does is automatically play the “hymn” chosen by users and the song that represents them; Thus, it is possible to determine in advance if there is a better chance of achieving good chemistry when looking for a date.

“The Musical Mode is based on the natural ties between music and human connection, allowing members to meet others through their love for their favorite singer,” they explained from the service. It is worth noting that this new Tinder feature will be available in all markets where Spotify works, and will arrive in the coming weeks.

An interesting point about Music Mode is that Tinder does not force users to use it when looking for a match. Those who wish to take advantage of it will have to access it manually from the Explore section; a valid decision, since maybe some people They are not interested in evaluating their musical compatibility with the individuals with whom they wish to flirt.

The Musical Mode aims to get more out of the “hymns”

The integration between Tinder and Spotify originally dates from 2016. Since then, users of both platforms can show their favorite songs on their dating app profile, while highlighting the one they think represents the most as their personal “anthem” .

So far Tinder hadn’t gotten much more out of this feature. However, the Musical Mode now aims to give these songs a real utility, taking advantage of them as an extra element to get along. According to the service, 40% of members who are part of Generation Z (that is, those born between the late 90s and early 2000s) have already incorporated the “anthem” to their profile and increased their matches by 10 %.

In fact, music is the main interest among those who have a Tinder account. According to the ranking prepared by those in charge of the service, the list of Spotify artists most listened to by users of the dating app is led by Mac Miller, followed by Kanye West, Doja Cat and Drake. The most listened to hymn? Way 2 Sexy, by Drake, Future and Young Thug.

Tinder, in permanent evolution beyond music

Although the Musical Mode is the most recent novelty of Tinder, the dating platform closes a very interesting 2021 and in which it has shown its constant evolution. For example, the application incorporated new options to end bullying and inappropriate messages; while also expanding identity verification to users around the world in order to create a more trustworthy and authentic environment.

But this has not been all, since the service has had to “reinvent itself” as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of 2020, Tinder incorporated the possibility for matches to make video calls, given the impossibility of mobilizing due to existing restrictions in much of the world. In fact, the company assures that during this year the mention of video calls in the bios of its users increased by 52%; This clearly indicates that —although it was born out of necessity— the possibility of making a first virtual date is here to stay.

And in the gradual return to normality, vaccination has become a recurring theme for real-world encounters. According to Tinder, mentions of the use of vaccines against the coronavirus they tripled in the United States, making them an essential condition for advancing with a match.

