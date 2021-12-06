Xbox for Windows will tell you which games are compatible with your PC

Nowadays, those who play regularly from their computer usually have it prepared with more than enough hardware specifications, but there are also other more casual players who do not have a PC specially armed for gaming. They are the ones who generally need to do a little more research on what requirements they need to meet to run a certain title with decent performance. And while there are many third-party tools that help make the process as simple as possible —Can You Run It, for example—, Microsoft intends to integrate a utility of this type in the Xbox app for Windows.

According to The Verge, those in Redmond are already testing this possibility, although in a very limited way. The proposal is quite simple, as it consists of a label that is shown on the page of each game (in the supported ones, at least); According to the images available so far, if the computer complies with what is necessary, a green button will be displayed and the inscription “It should be played well on this PC”.

In this way, it would work as a complement to the lists of specifications that have historically been part of the Xbox app for Windows. It is clear that it is not a revolutionary addition, but in the simplicity of this characteristic its greatest virtue could be registered; furthermore, it would make it easier for casual gamers choose which titles to install according to the capabilities of your computer.

Image: The Verge

It is still unknown if Microsoft plans to add this option to the pages of all the games available in the Xbox app for Windows; nor are there too many details as to how it will work.

According to The Verge report, the Redmond people could build a database by studying how well each game runs based on possible hardware combinations. What is not yet explained is what parameter is taken as the basis for the specifications, or if a particular graphic configuration influences.

In the meantime, this function appears available Only on the Windows version of Xbox available in the Xbox Insider program. It is not known when it will reach a stable version of the software, but it could happen in a matter of weeks.

