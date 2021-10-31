xCloud proves it can breathe new life into Xbox One

Last August, Microsoft announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud), its service to access games through streaming, would be compatible with its desktop consoles from the end of the year. Through Game Pass Ultimate, users can enjoy a wide range of titles on their Xbox Series X | S or Xbox One directly from the cloud; that is, without the need to download them.

We timely commented that this would bring a wide range of benefits, such as the extension of the Xbox One’s lifespan. But the gain is not only in accessing games that would otherwise be incompatible with the device released in late 2013, but also in the performance that can be squeezed out of them.

The Bit Analyst published a very interesting analysis on his YouTube channel in which he shows that the Xbox One offers much better performance when playing some games from xCloud, than when you do it through your own hardware. Logically, we are talking about a test limited to a handful of titles, and with a platform that is still in development. But despite this, the results are very remarkable.

As seen in the video, the performance improvement can be seen both in the graphics and in the playable section. The analysis focuses on Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, Hellblade, The Medium, Psychonauts 2, and Battlefield V. In the different cases we see some common points that tip the balance in favor of xCloud; shorter charging times, or the possibility of play at twice the number of frames per second than with local hardware (60 fps vs. 30 fps) are some of them.

In addition, Xbox Cloud Gaming allows you to play on the Xbox One with ray tracing; or use the dynamic resolution option that is included in certain games —The Medium, for example—, obtaining a result very similar to that obtained with an Xbox Series S.

Xbox One benefits the most with xCloud

Image: The Bit Analyst

It is clear that xCloud will not reach Xbox consoles without certain concessions. In principle, the streaming platform will limit the experience to a maximum resolution of 1080p at 60 frames per second. We could say that it is the price to pay to obtain the most correct balance between playability, latency and image quality.

Obviously, this will be more annoying for those who already have an Xbox Series X | S, than for those who enter Xbox Cloud Gaming from an Xbox One that is almost 8 years old; but it is worth mentioning. The rest will be in the hands of how good the internet connection they have is.

The work of The Bit Analyst has not gone unnoticed at Microsoft. Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, shared the analysis on his Twitter account and appreciated the potential of xCloud on the Xbox One. “There are obvious advantages to playing a video game on local hardware, but we can also bring the benefits of xCloud to millions of lower-spec Xbox One, PC and mobile devices,” he said.

Good job on the video. There are obvious advantages to playing a game on local hardware but we can also bring advantages of xCloud to millions of Xbox One, lower spec PC and mobile. A lot more to do but it’s been awesome to see all the people using xCloud now across many devices https://t.co/QtRaLtVhdX – Phil Spencer (@ XboxP3) October 29, 2021