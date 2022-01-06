You can do Harry Potter spells and you probably didn’t know it

It is very difficult for an iPhone to get a Patronus to rid you of a dementor, but it can do one of the most famous Harry Potter spells. Let’s remember the beginning of the third film in the saga, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, in which Potter is at the home of his uncles, the Dursleys, under the covers while reading a book of spells. His Uncle Vernon is constantly coming in to catch him, but the young wizard is faster than him. In order to read in the dark and under the covers, you need two things. A wand and say Lumos Maxima!

If we test this feature in Siri, the result is the same. With say Lumos or Lumos Maxima, Apple’s assistant will turn on the flashlight. At Nox’s voice, it will be turned off. It’s the closest we’ll get to being a little less Muggles.

We can do Harry Potter spells through Siri for a long time, but it has returned to be commented on social networks, especially on Twitter, after the premiere of the HBO documentary Max Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts.

One of the first times the Harry Potter Lumos spell was discussed in Siri was in 2018, when user Ben Markovitz explained how this tool could be configured through the shortcuts. At that time, in Spain the shortcuts were only available in their beta version but the Markovitz thread confirmed the wide range of possibilities that the shortcuts offer us. Even doing magic.

Another Reddit user even recommended other Harry Potter spells that we can set via shortcuts. For example, Avada Kedavra completely reduces shine and puts it in airplane mode. Basically, as if the iPhone had fallen victim to the worst of the unforgivable curses.

It is not the only way to do Harry Potter spells without a wand. In our Google Home device, for example, we can configure Lumos to be the keyword to turn on the lights in our house. Or Alohomora to open the door.

Anything that we can come close to being magicians will always be welcome. Casting a Harry Potter spell through Siri is one way; others have opted to sell wands, just like Ollivander’s, to control televisions or other devices remotely.

We’re not wizards thanks to Siri, though for those of us who have been waiting for the Hogwarts admission letter for years, being able to say Lumos Maxima (and have a light come on) is better than nothing.

