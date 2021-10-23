you can now subscribe to Revue newsletters from a tweet

Twitter jumped into the world of newsletters with the purchase of Revue. Since this acquisition was completed, the social network has studied different integration possibilities that little by little are beginning to see the light of day. In the last hours, for example, it incorporated the option of subscribe to a newsletter directly from a tweet.

The tool is simple but has a lot of potential. If one of the accounts you follow on Twitter offers a newsletter through Revue, and shares it in a tweet, you will see in the same publication the button to subscribe to the newsletter with just one click.

Undoubtedly, it is a utility whose purpose is to simplify the experience when building an audience for a newsletter. Twitter estimates that if the followers of a profile should not leave the social network to subscribe to its newsletter in Revue, there is a chance that more people will choose to do so.

The option is already available from today, although with some limitations. In principle it works only with the web versions of Twitterfor both desktop and mobile devices. But it is expected that later this feature will be added to the applications of the social network for iOS and Android.

https://twitter.com/revue/status/1451564116007657472

It is worth noting that subscribing to newsletters from a tweet is available only to those who use the same email on both platforms. If the email addresses are different, the button will redirect users to the Revue profile in question to complete the subscription.

Little by little, Twitter and Revue strengthen their integration

This is not the first tool that Twitter has implemented to facilitate subscription to Revue newsletters. A short time ago, in fact, the social network began to show a link to the newsletters in the profiles of its users. In this way, by entering a specific account, people could also quickly add themselves to the list of subscribers.

It is clear that Twitter is harnessing the full potential of Revue and wants to create an important advantage in terms of social integration with its rivals. Even more so when the alternative proposed by Facebook with Bulletin is still half cooked.