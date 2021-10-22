You can now test Android apps on Windows 11

One of the great absences of the launch of Windows 11 was the support for Android apps. This integration is one of the most anticipated by users, and now it is one step closer to becoming a reality. This is because from today it is possible to test the applications of the Google system for mobiles in the Microsoft software, although with its logical limitations.

In principle they are only available 50 applications that have been selected by Microsoft and Amazon. They include reading tools, mobile games, and children’s content. Remember that the installation of Android apps in Windows 11 is done through the renewed Microsoft Store, but with the help of the Amazon Appstore.

Without a doubt, we are talking about a very small number of applications, taking into account the immense catalog available on Android. However, it is only the first real opportunity that users have to start experimenting with this integration in Windows 11. The number of apps to be tested will surely rise considerably with the passage of time.

It is also worth noting that not all users of Microsoft’s new operating system will have immediate access to Android apps. For now the test is available only to those who are part of the Windows Insider Beta channel. Among the requirements to be met is the need to have an Amazon account based in the United States.

Android apps take the first step to Windows 11

Image: Microsoft

To enable Android apps to run, Microsoft has incorporated the Windows subsystem for Android in Windows 11. It “includes the Linux kernel and the Android operating system based on version 11 of the Android Open Source Project (AOSP),” as explained.

From Redmond they also indicated that the Windows Subsystem for Android works on both Intel chips, AMD and Qualcomm chips. On the other hand, they have ratified the implementation of Intel Bridge technology to run apps that are exclusive to ARM on computers with Intel or AMD hardware.

It is not yet known how long the Microsoft tests will take, or when the Android apps will be available to all Windows 11 users. The good news is that, at least, the first step has been taken so that one of the most anticipated features since the presentation of the operating system becomes something tangible.