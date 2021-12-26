Zencastr is the perfect ally to record podcasts online

Although media They see the Internet as a threat, thanks to the network of networks have evolved. Written press, radio and television are today unrecognizable thanks to online. In the case of radio, a medium that seemed relegated to the past, is experiencing a second youth thanks to the podcast phenomenon. Periodic audio pieces that you can listen to whenever and wherever you want. And you can even create yourself. Are you interested be a podcaster and do podcasting? In that case it will be useful to know Zencastr.

If traditional television is being threatened by platforms like YouTube or Twitch, which allow everyone to have their own online broadcasting channel, the equivalent of radio is podcasts. Anyone can be a podcasterSince unlike traditional radio, you do not need to obtain a broadcasting license. There are dozens of platforms in which to publish your audios and spread them all over the world.

So it seems that the difficult thing is not to publish a podcast but to record it. Well, nothing is further from the truth. A microphone, your computer or smartphone, and a recording tool. To get started, try use the built-in microphone from your computer. And to record your podcasts, you can start with Zencastr.

Video calls turned into podcasts

The most successful podcasts are conversations between two or more people. That naturalness with which a group of friends gets to Talk about anything It is what he has always liked, on radio and in the world of podcasting. And today, to save distances, video calls or VoIP calls they have become a way of making those conversations possible. Why not record them and turn them into an audio or video podcast?

Zencastr makes it easy to record podcasts as if it were a call or video call. Also, to make it easier for you, allow take notes for later editing or even communicate with an internal chat while you are recording the podcast. And being online, it doesn’t matter if you use Windows, Mac or Linux. You only need a connection of at least 5 Mbps (more than 10 Mbps is recommended), a Chrome compatible browser such as Brave, Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge and more than 10 GB of disk space.

Once set to record, the online application record locally to avoid cuts or quality losses. What’s more, record each voice or user on a track separated. This way it will be more comfortable for you to make cuts if you are going to eliminate fragments for the podcast that you are going to publish. When the recording is finished, the audios are uploaded to the online application for your editing and production. Then you can download the podcast already edited and / or save a copy in Google drive or Dropbox.

Record your own podcast in seven steps

To start recording podcasts with Zencastr you just need to create a new episode from the application’s Dashboard. We put a name, our language and we confirm that let’s record the podcast. You can use audio and video, only audio but showing the video during recording or, only audio and without watching the video.

Second step. We invite our collaborators to the recording. Each from your connected device. At the scheduled time, we will start the chat on the recording page. Its appearance is like that of a online video call, with a section dedicated to internal chat to send you written messages, another section for notes during the recording and the timeline.

After checking that everything is fine in the configuration, audio, camera, headphones, we can start recording. After a three-second countdown, podcast recording will begin. Now everything it’s up to you and your guests. If something goes wrong, you can stop the recording or pause it temporarily. Nothing goes right the first time, so the first few times you may need some recklessness and mistakes until everything goes smoothly.

When Zencastr finishes recording, you can download the audios to edit them on your own. You can also upload them to Google Drive or Dropbox. Or if you want, try the editing of the application itself, which will automatically make the pertinent changes so that the audio levels are adequate. It will also combine the audios that we have recorded separately so that you join them in a single file.

Record podcasts in a professional studio

Zencastr’s motto is “Hi-Fi Podcasting.” On its website it says something like “record your podcast with studio quality.” Come on, you don’t need to shell out a huge amount of money to set up a recording studio at home. You just have to see the facilities of streamers and youtubers. Compared to professional studios, they are cheaper. In the world of podcasting it is the same.

You can start with a built-in microphone or venture with a medium or medium-high quality at a relatively affordable price. A good script, a desire to talk, and a recording tool like the one provided by Zencastr, a online podcast recording platform that offers a lot for very little.

For amateurs and newcomers, Zencastr lets you record free podcasts with no time limit. With high quality MP3 quality. In addition, you can include up to four collaborators in your podcasts and mix audio paying separately. And in the test phase, you can also record your podcasts to video in 1080p quality and coordinate podcasts with more than five guests. And if you make the leap to professional podcasting, for a monthly or annual subscription you can record unlimited audio and video, get podcasts with 16-bit 48k WAV quality, mix audio and / or video (up to 10 hours per month) and edit audio in real time during recording.

In short, with this online tool you can forget about the technical aspects of the process of recording a podcast. Its operation is similar to any other video call app. And when you finish recording you can do the post production changes you want with audio editors of your choice. Or leave it as is.

