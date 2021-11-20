3 keys to keep in mind before watching ‘Hawkeye’

Hawkeye, the fifth series that Marvel and Disney + will premiere in 2021, will hit the platform on November 24. It is a story that will address one of the most prominent second-line characters and loved by the fandom. The story of Clint barton began in Thor (Kenneth Branagh, 2011) and continued through different films, with his passage through the Avengers Saga as the main record.

Ten years after its incorporation into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hawkeye will have its own story. This is influenced by different aspects. A couple of them are: the growth of the figure of Jeremy renner within the narrative, the receptivity of the followers and the need to find spaces to present new characters within the next phase of productions. In this series, both the reading of the moment and a convenient urgency converge: we must generate more stories in relation to one of the most profitable film franchises today.

That is part of the context in which Hawkeye arrives, a kind of prelude to the most anticipated production of the year as far as Marvel and Disney are concerned, Spider-Man: No way home, which will premiere on December 16. But before you start watching the series about Hawkeye, it is convenient to take into account other details that we will delve into below.

The exploitation of the more familiar side

by Hawkeye

Until Avengers: era of Ultron (Joss Whedon, 2015), Hawkeye’s profile was always summarized in his combat actions. Even his own teammates in The Avengers were unaware that Clint Barton had a family. From then on, the narrative in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was constantly connecting with this aspect. The highest point, along this line, is likely to be the events of Avengers: Infinity War (Anthony and Joe Russo, 2018) and Avengers: Endgame (Anthony and Joe Russo, 2019).

In this frame comes Hawk Eye. Although, seen what was seen during the previews, it was not a series limited to family relationships, it will be a Clint Barton much closer to his own. The context in which the story takes place is not less, in the middle of Christmas. Then, Barton will be in the umpteenth tension that his character goes through: living together and spending time with his family and trying to resolve issues from the past that will affect him.

Marvel, Disney and their strategy of incorporating new characters

Some of those have to do with narrative expediency and, in turn, recent Marvel and Disney politics. As the Cinematic Universe grows, the layers of stories and the needs of stories take on greater meaning. Through these series, the production companies allow themselves to deal with aspects in another format that, perhaps, they could not address in the films. On the other hand, that way they also find an option to refresh part of the cast they have. That is, open potential stories and make everything even bigger.

There will be characters that will be incorporated into the great story and others who, perhaps, may even have their own productions. In this way, Marvel and Disney encourage a consumer policy in which it is increasingly necessary to approach other formats to understand one or the other relationship. In the case of Hawkeye, this expansion will have something musical. So it will be one more step in the explorations of the studies, while telling the more human side of a key character within the different narratives already developed.

Kate Bishop and Yelena Belova

Hawkeye will be a bridge series towards the incorporation of two characters that, apparently, will be key in this new phase of Marvel. These characters are Kate Bishop and Yelena Belova. The first will be in charge of relieving Clint Barton within the already constructed narrative. Her admiration for Hawkeye is total, to the point of emulating him. During this series, that relationship will be explored, which will have as a common point that Barton will try to protect Bishop from actions that Clint committed years before.

On the other side is Yelena Belova. This character was already featured in Black Widow (Cate Shortland, 2021). As Bishop, Belova emerges to fill the void for Natasha Romanoff. What is the particularity in this case? The events of the film suggest that she will end up facing Barton. Therefore, it is one of the knots to be solved within the Hawkeye series. The series will be available through the Disney Plus platform from November 24.

