3 reasons why you haven’t seen anything like ‘Arcane: League of Legends’

Arcane: League of Legends has become a worldwide success and reasons are not lacking. It is not only about the adaptation of one of the most famous online multiplayer games. Also from one with a rich and varied universe that, until now, it had not been reflected in other media. But the Netflix series creates a new version of the already known territories of Runeterra and its characters. The result is an origin story with considerable interest that also celebrates the source material.

How did Riot achieve such a phenomenon as Arcane: League of Legends? Video games often They are often slippery ground for screenwriters and producers. With years of travel on different platforms, the stories that support the best known often create their own universes of enormous detail and complexity. It is seldom possible to translate an experience similar to television. On the occasions when it is achieved, it lacks the depth, breadth, and sense of identity of its original version.

A frequent example – for the worse – is what happened with the Resident Evil saga in the movies. As the video game evolved, it added new elements and became increasingly mature and intriguing. His film adaptation seemed to go in the opposite direction. Riot games seems to have learned its lesson and after several failed attempts to bring its most popular game to a new audience, it succeeded. And with an impeccable workmanship that has surprised by its imaginative capacity, in addition to encompass the highest points of its best known version.

Why has the League of Legends adaptation succeeded? It is likely that for three main reasons:

A suitable context for ‘Arcane: League of Legends’

Arcane: League of Legends points out from its first chapters that it is not a copy or a superfluous addition. It is a new dimension of a greater universe, that also respects the guidelines of the well-known online game. But it also does something else: it centers its history Piltover and Zaun, the most important places in League of Legends. The decision allows the story to cover several essential points at once. Also, grow in new directions over the two best-known regions of the video game experience.

Explore a new world, even for non-fans

Arcane: League of Legends is a tribute to its fans. But it is also a series that delves into its narrative. The result is a story with a robust structure that allows even those who have never played its version online, understand what counts. From showing the peculiarities of Piltover (prosperous and scientific) and Zaun (its dark reverse) to champions known to fans. The series is intended for a wider audience than gamers and that is a high point to celebrate.

A compelling storyline that fills in the blanks in the game

In the show’s technological dystopia plot, there is a real interest in giving the characters depth. The sisters, Vi and Jinx, as well as scientific partners Jayce and Viktor, are reflections of the game but also of a larger tale. One that also has a special interest in showing an unexpected three-dimensionality in the popular characters. In such a context, Arcane: League of Legends celebrates its essence, but also sticks to a new idea. Create a universe rich in interest for a new place in which to narrate your exciting insight into power, magic and technology.

Also in Kirkwood student media