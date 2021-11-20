a feverish revenge with a comic book soul

If there is one thing that we have very clear at this point in the seventh art, 133 years after The Roundhay Garden Scene (Louise Le Prince, 1888) was recorded, it is that a good rhythm in the cinematographic montage constitutes one of the elements of Most important for any movie, or chapter of a television series, to grab the viewers and only allow them to be rid of its spell at the end. And, whether it is a comedy, a thriller, or an action adventure, the genres that are combined in Yrreal (Alberto Utrera, since 2021), with more reason.

If one sees the six episodes that so far consists of this Playz television fiction, can have no doubt that the Madrid director knows this truth and has been able to harden himself to learn to master the technique in the feature film Smoking Club: 129 rules (2017), the fourteen chapters of Neverfilms (Borja Echevarría and Rubén Ontiveros, 2018-2019 ), the first season of Bajo la red (2018-2019), the film Bajo la red 2 (2019), which he directed with Tano Juárez, and the recent documentary Impuros (2021).

On the whole, Yrreal is very pop. You can’t say anything different for your colorful cocktail live image and animation with comic book style; the latter, separated, superimposed and in transitions almost always, and whose neat design we owe to Nuño Benito. For that restless montage that jumps from one scene to another and from a flashback to the present; as if Alberto Utrera snapped his fingers all the time. Or, yes, for that yellow resultón of the titles and final credits; a la Watchmen (Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, 1986-1987) or the long-awaited Utopia series (Dennis Kelly, 2013-2014).

Without forgetting the graphic elements of a varied nature or the sequences to the beat of modulating and counterpoint songs; as a rather tremendous fight, climax of the season, for which it deserves to follow the entire previous journey; which intrigues us by itself, amuses us and amazes us with some of its narrative swings. The rest of the footage, yes, is underpinned by the strong electronic soundtrack of the incipient brothers Ignacio and Jorge Ferrando.

On the other hand, this audiovisual work has not been done in four kicks. One distinguishes it by the care with which its planning has been elaborated. Because in Yrreal there is multiplicity of planes, including a good number of details, not a few demanding firsts and even very firsts, with steadicam, nadir and zeniths, low-angle and objectual Quentin Tarantino (Reservoir Dogs), whose aroma you smell here so much like Guy Ritchie (Snatch: Pigs and Diamonds), and a camera with a nervous but determined movement at times.

The greatest difficulty was to achieve firm plausibility with his approach to almost superheroic Kick-Ass revenge for women: Ready to pound (Matthew Vaughn, 2010), the intensity and brazenness of his black comedy, with certain eschatological details left over, and its gradual translation to something more dramatic serious so our smile freezes.

But the swings of the tone are never forced on Yrreal, and the determined work of the leading actresses, Angy Fernández (The call) and Viki Velilla (The cathedral of the sea) like Lucia and Elena, is essential for it to work. And the other members of the cast accompany them with professionalism, from Álbert Baró (Merlí), Nacho López (Live twice) and Silvia Vacas (Pixel Theory), passing through Iván Montes (Do not blame karma for what happens to you as an asshole) , Manuel Teódulo (The Devil’s Clocks) and Eloy Azorín (Aída), up to Paco Churruca (Intact) and Irene Rojo (The One Who Comes Up).

All of them contribute so that this series with a hooligan appearance a la Scott Pilgrim against the world (Edgar Wright, 2010) and a very serious heart does not derail in its difficult narrative exercise, so feverish and eclectic; with scripts by Alberto Utrera and Nuño Benito themselves, as well as newcomers Carlos Soria, Paula López and Sofía Robledo. And even to succeed by focusing on not losing viewers’ attention for even a single second.

