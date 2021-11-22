Adele forced Spotify to remove the shuffle button

If you are used to listening to random music on Spotify, bad news. The streaming platform has removed the button on all albums after what Adele pressured the company to remove it, prior to the release of his new album, 30.

The button to activate random playback is still present in the artist view, or of a playlist. But when it comes to the album view, will not appear. The change is already in effect and Adele has confirmed, from her Twitter account, that it was she who requested the elimination of the option as the only condition for the new album to be present on streaming platforms.

“This is the only request I had for the ever-changing industry. We don’t create albums so lovingly and put so much effort into ordering songs for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be heard like the ones. we imagine. Thanks Spotify for listening, “he explained. Adele.

Adele brings the discomfort of artists to the table with Spotify

Random play is one of dozens of criticisms that artists have made of streaming music platforms over the years. Adele has simply made it public, taking advantage of the power and weight it has in the industry. Allowing the songs to be heard as the musician envisioned them is, without a doubt, a positive step for them. But it has already generated a certain level of criticism from the user side, who considers that these measures take away control and options.

In fact, it is one of the great concerns of streaming platforms in general. Where the user is at the mercy of the aggregation of characteristics, and of the constant changes in the catalogs. Not just musicals, like Spotify or Apple Music, the same happens with Netflix, HBO Max or Disney +. The constant modifications to the interfaces can have a significant impact on the way we consume content. Sometimes for the better, but also for the worse.

That said, if we don’t like a song, we just go to the next one, and it was never serious. Random playback, other than playlists, doesn’t add anything really positive to the music listening experience.

At the moment Spotify seems to be on the side of the artist. To the tweet posted by Adele, the company responded: “whatever for you.”

