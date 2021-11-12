All the projects that ‘Eternals’ could bring to the cinema, despite the criticism

Eternals does not stop giving what to talk about. From its critical score, the contemplative direction, to its varied characters. During the last week, the movie became the favorite talking point of Marvel fans. But as if that weren’t enough, the production also seems to be the open door to a number of recent projects. It seems that the long history of the longest-lived creatures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is far from over.

Despite the divided opinion and the lukewarm reception from the public, Eternals is a point of contention in the study. The reason: The possibility that several of its characters, plots and plot twists become material for Phase 4 of Marvel. As if that wasn’t enough It has already transpired that several of the actors signed to act in as many projects. Everything seems to suggest that the curious furor around Marvel mythology is at its highest.

And what are the future projects that the film could sustain? Maybe more than you think.

The history of ‘Eternals’ before history

In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Eternals writers Ryan and Kaz Firpo spoke about their intentions to resize the story. Specifically, to open the possibility of a spin-off that would serve as a prequel to the story that was narrated on screen. For the duo of writers, Eternals is more than just a character presentation. It’s also a way to delve into Marvel mythology on several different levels.

One of the ideas is that in the prequel series each character could have an individual context that supports their story. One of the ideas that the writers mentioned was that of Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) in the middle of the eighties. The character must face his career as a movie star and also the political changes in India.

Another possible imagined episode was the one that could involve Thena (Angelina Jolie) in Greece. As mentioned in Eternals, the character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe it is the antecedent of the goddess of war Athena. Perception would give a curious historical sense to history.

But things don’t end there. They would also like to tell a story about the Celestial Arishem taking on the rest of his race. For both creators, the possibility involves “incredible metaphors of creation.” And from his point of view, everything seems to indicate that it could be more adequately deepened through another format.

Ajak, back?

Salma Hayek was a trend a few days ago when a video went viral in which she told through tears her emotion when embodying leader Ajak. That, despite the fact that the character has a discreet participation on screen and ends up being killed before the second section. Well, it may not be the latest news we have on the mighty head of the Eternals. The actress recently stated on Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk podcast, that he had signed a contract with Marvel for “various projects.”

What does that mean? Most likely, Ajak will be able to return, either in the form of a flashback or even in some mysterious way. The character, who became a public favorite over the weekend, is also a landmark of representation. Which makes it very likely that they will find a way to bring you back.

Dane Whitman, wielding the Ebony sword in ‘Eternals’

Marvel studios

As Eternals’ second post-credit scene recounted, Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) is about to face his fate. During the movie it was revealed that the character has a curious family history. Which, of course, It is none other than that of the iconic Marvel character Black Knight. With a considerable amount of connections to the Marvel universe, Dane / Black Knight also has them with Phase 4 of the franchise. Not only has he fought with The Avengers, but in the comic he faces off against Kang the conqueror.

As if that wasn’t enough, Chloe Zhao revealed this week that the mysterious voice at the end of the post-credits scene is none other than Mahershala Ali. The actor, who will play the vampire hybrid Blade in upcoming films in the franchise, is the added surprise to a mysterious scene. And also a clear indication that Dane Whitman will most likely return in the company of the Marvel antihero.

Eros and a green girl

The newest addition to Marvel’s overcrowded superhero universe is Thanos’ older brother, Eros. Played surprisingly by Harry Styles, the character is another of Eternals’ surprises. But besides that, the unexpected appearance could also be part of one of the franchise’s upcoming series.

The Eternal, has been involved in the story on paper of She Hulk, one of the most anticipated projects of Marvel. Is your arrival at Eternals a practical way to present the future plot of the show? It remains to be seen, but most likely yes.

